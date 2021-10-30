Dunmore McHales and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor book their place in County Intermediate Football Final

Dunmore McHales and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor booked their place in County Intermediate Football Final following wins in Saturday’s County Semi-Finals played in Tuam Stadium and Pearse Stadium.

Dunmore overcame St Brendans by 3-7 to 0-9 at Tuam Stadium.

Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Dunmore manager Denis Fallon and Man of the Match Shane McGrath..

Dunmore will play Naomh Anna Leitir Mor after they beat Oileann Arann by 4-7 to 0-14 in Pearse Stadium.

Report from Jonathan Higgins