Dunmore MacHales Wins Connacht Intermediate Club Final

Dunmore MacHales are the Connacht Intermediate Football Champions for 2022.

They achieved this historic moment in beating St Dominic’s from Roscommon by 1-16 t0 1-13 at Kiltoom.

Here is the commentary of the game with Ollie Turner and Billy Fitzpatrick

Full Time Report from Ollie Turner

Matthew Reddington received the cup and here is his speech

After the game, Ollie spoke to several of the Dunmore players and management

He started first with the Chairman of Dunmore MacHales Nicky Walsh

Ollie then spoke to manager Gary Delaney

Next up is selector Denis Fallon

Ollie then spoke to Jamie Coen and his dad Jimmy

Finally, Ollie spoke to Brendan Carr and Conor Gleeson

Scorers: Dunmore MacHales – P Costello 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1m), S McGrath 1-0 (pen), J Slattery 0-3, T Gleeson 0-2 (0-1 ’45), M Redington 0-2, D Brady 0-1, J Coen 0-1, B Carr 0-1, D Redington 0-1.

St Dominic’s – D Donnelly 0-5 (0-4f), C Kelly 1-1, D Keenan 0-3, K Doyle 0-2 (0-1m), T Hurley 0-1, B O’Meara 0-1.

Dunmore Machales: C Gleeson; D Rattigan, C Lyons, S Murray ; L Murray, D Forde, C Mitchell; M Redington, S McGrath; J Coen, M Cleary, D Brady; T Gleeson, P Costello, J Slattery. Subs: B Carr for Cleary (half-time), D Redington for Coen (47), J Burke for McGrath (60+1), M Brady for D Brady (60+4).

St Dominic’s: M Miley; M Byrne, E McCormack, K Dockery; D Gately, J Lohan, B O’Meara; P Fallon, T Appleby; K Feerick, K Doyle, C Kelly; T Hurley, D Keenan, D Donnelly. Subs: M O’Malley for Appleby (49), C Fallon for Gately (53), N Connaughton for Feerick (60+1).