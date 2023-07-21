Dunmore MacHales to Represent Galway at All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

Dunmore MacHales will represent Galway at the All-Ireland ladies football finals after being announced as one of the 12 clubs playing exhibition games.

They’ll compete in under-12 along with clubs from Armagh, Cork, Kildare, Sligo and Donegal.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the list of 12 clubs who will feature at Croke Park at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals on Sunday, August 13.

The lucky teams chosen from a huge number of entries will have the chance to participate in half-time exhibition games on the big day.

Applications closed recently and entries were open to U12 and Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams only.

Following a detailed study of submissions, 12 clubs representing 11 counties have been handed the chance to fulfil a dream on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day, by gracing the hallowed turf.

Pearse Ógs (Armagh), Kilmacabea (Cork), Round Towers (Kildare), Dunmore MacHales (Galway), Eoghan Rua (Sligo) and Naomh Mícheál (Donegal) are the six U12 teams who have been selected.

They will be joined at Croke Park by Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs Ibane (Cork), St Michaels Magheralin (Down), St Anne’s (Dublin), Monaleen (Limerick), Abbeyside (Waterford) and Castletown (Wexford).

The 12 clubs can now begin making their plans for August 13, as they will be part of the action on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day.

The six TG4 All-Ireland Finalists will be confirmed over the next two weekends, with the Intermediate and Junior semi-finals down for decision over the coming weekend, followed by the Senior semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday July 29.

TG4 All-Ireland Finals Day – Exhibition games.