3 November 2023

Dunmore MacHales teams from 1973 and ’83 honoured at County Final

The special guests this Sunday in Pearse Stadium at the County Senior Football Final are the Dunmore MacHales teams from 1973 and 1983 that won the Senior Championship, marking the 40th and 50th anniversary of those successes. 1973 was a particularly special year for the MacHales as they won the Minor, U21, and Senior Championships that year, with three players featuring on all three – Marty Redington, MJ Redington, and Vincent MacWalter. Dunmore beat UCG in the ’73 senior final (report below) while a decade later, they defeated Clonbur in the county final 2-6 to 0-8. Both teams will be introduced to the crowd at half-time in the senior final between Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn this Sunday. There will also be a moments silence before the game for Dunmore MacHales and Galway 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon, who died earlier this week.

 

Dunmore MacHales 1983 Team – Back row: John Coleman, Peter Silke, Pat Glynn, Gay Mitchell, Michael Gordan, Vincent McWalter, Gerry Reddington, Marty Reddington. Front row: Seamus Connolly, Pat Coleman, Johnny Reddington, Jimmy Coen, Michael Noone, Brian Martin, M.J. Reddington.

Dunmore MacHales 1973 Team – Back row: Padraig Mitchell, PJ Tierney, Peter Silke, Vincent McWalter, Gay Mitchell, Michael Geraghty, Michael Howley, Eamon Glennon. Front Row: Pat Donnellan, Vincent Tierney (RIP), Tommy Keenan, John Keenan, Frank Ward, MJ Redington, Marty Redington.

