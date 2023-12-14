Dunmore Host Defending Champions Westport in Connacht Rugby Junior Cup

Share story:

Dunmore will host reigning champions Westport in the first round of the 2024 Connacht Junior Cup.

Last year’s runners-up Creggs are away to the winners of Corinthians and Ballyhaunis.

Elsewhere, Galwegians host Connemara, Tuam welcome Castlebar, Loughrea travel to Ballinasloe, Monivea will host Sligo if they overcome Buccaneers, University of Galway entertain Corrib, with Ballinrobe and Ballina also paired together.

==

Preliminary Round:

Buccaneers vs Monivea

Corinthians vs Ballyhaunis

Round 1:

Corinthians/Ballyhaunis vs Creggs

Ballinrobe vs Ballina

Galwegians vs Connemara

Tuam vs Castlebar

Ballinasloe vs Loughrea

Buccaneers/Monivea vs Sligo

University of Galway vs Corrib

Dunmore vs Westport