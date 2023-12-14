14 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Dunmore Host Defending Champions Westport in Connacht Rugby Junior Cup
Dunmore will host reigning champions Westport in the first round of the 2024 Connacht Junior Cup.
Last year’s runners-up Creggs are away to the winners of Corinthians and Ballyhaunis.
Elsewhere, Galwegians host Connemara, Tuam welcome Castlebar, Loughrea travel to Ballinasloe, Monivea will host Sligo if they overcome Buccaneers, University of Galway entertain Corrib, with Ballinrobe and Ballina also paired together.
==
Preliminary Round:
Buccaneers vs Monivea
Corinthians vs Ballyhaunis
Round 1:
Corinthians/Ballyhaunis vs Creggs
Ballinrobe vs Ballina
Galwegians vs Connemara
Tuam vs Castlebar
Ballinasloe vs Loughrea
Buccaneers/Monivea vs Sligo
University of Galway vs Corrib
Dunmore vs Westport