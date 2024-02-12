Dunmore CS claim Connacht Senior B Football title in style

An utterly dominant display from Dunmore Community School saw the North Galway side claim the Connacht PPS Senior B football title in fine style on Saturday in the Connacht GAA Centre as they defeated Carrick-on-Shannon Community School by 1-15 to 0-8. It was the third Connacht title for Dunmore since 2020, the year they won the provincial ‘D’ title. Twelve months ago, Dunmore won the Senior ‘C’ title and now march on to an All-Ireland Senior B semi-final meeting with Abbey Vocational School from Donegal next Saturday week in what has been a sensational four years for the school backbone by players from Dunmore MacHales and Michael Glaveys GAA Clubs. Reporting on this latest Dunmore success is Kevin Dwyer…

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to winning Dunmore CS manager Carlos O’Gara…

Ollie Turner also caught up with the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Ruairi Walkin…

Listen back to the commentary of the game with Ollie Turner and Kevin Dwyer…

DUNMORE CS: Christopher Donlon, Luke Dowling, Finnian Cronin, Scott Flynn, Dylan Hannon, Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Meehan, Ruairi Walkin, Niall Heneghan, Robert Glynn, Robert Heneghan, Daithi Reddington, Barry Murray, Padraig Martin, Colm Costello. Subs: Fionnan Coleman for Reddington (53); James Carr for Murray (54); John Cosgrove & Matthew Coleman for Hannon & R Heneghan (30)

Scorers: Colm Costello 0-5, 1f; Padraig Martyn 1-1; Robert Glynn 0-3; Ruairi Walkin 0-2; Jonathan Meehan, Niall Heneghan, Robert Heneghan & Daithi Reddington 0-1 each

CARRICK-ON-SHANNON CS: Aaron Cox, Alan Beirne, Nikita Berzins, Hugh Bracken, Cian Reynolds, Darargh Gardiner, Aaron Gardiner, Ruadhan Henry, Tadhg Regan, Joe McKeon, Josh Maye, Senan Bohan, Brian Keaney, Daire Shannon, Kyle Russell. Subs: James Shanley for Shannon (35); Niall Stenson for Henry (50), Cormac Regan for Bohan (54)

Scorers: Josh Maye 0-6, 6f; Kyle Russell & Joe McKeon 0-1 each

Referee: Brendan Healy (Roscommon)