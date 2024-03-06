Dunmore Community School vs Loreto Kilkenny (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Ladies Football Semi-Final Preview with Susan O’Reilly and Barbara Hannon)

Dunmore Community School contest their All-Ireland Senior C Ladies Football semi-final on Thursday (7th March).

It’s their first game in nearly two months since beating St. Louis’ Community School, Kiltimagh from Mayo 1-19 to 1-9 in the Connacht Final in January.

Megan Healy got the goal that day while Rebecca Noone, Isabelle Murray,, Katie Slattery and Lily Kearney were among the scorers.

Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny beat Dominican College, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 5-10 to 2-6 in last week’s Leinster Final.

Leading up to the game, Dunmore manager Susan O’Reilly and head coach Barbara Hannon have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the University of Limerick North Campus 3G pitch on Thursday is 2pm.