Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~2 minutes read

Dunmore Community School go in search of more history

Share story:
Dunmore Community School go in search of more history

Just 12 months after making history by winning the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship for the first time, Dunmore Community School go in search of more glory tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Carrick on Shannon Community School in the final of the Connacht Senior B football championship (1 pm Charlestown). It’s a remarkable rise in fortunes for Dunmore, who only won the Senior D Championship in 2020 after years of near misses, but they come into tomorrow’s final in a confident mood after an extraordinary turnaround in their semi-final against Roscommon CBS when they came from 9 points down midway through the second half to win by 3. Dunmore CS have been coached by former Killererin midfielder Tom Hughes and for the last 13 years by teacher former Davitt’s player Carlos O’Gara, who has been speaking to Ollie Turner ahead of the game…

Dunmore Community School – path to the final:

Dunmore CS 4-15 Roscommon CBS 2-18 (semi-final)

Dunmore CS 2-10 St Attracta’s Tubbercurry 1-8 (quarter-final)

Dunmore CS 2-6 St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen 3-8 (Group Stage Rd 3)

Dunmore CS 3-7 Pres Headford 0-14 (Group Stage Rd 2)

Dunmore CS 5-14 Carrick-on-Shannon 2-11 (Group Stage Rd 1)

 

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School – path to the final:

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-15 St Muredach’s Ballina 0-9 (semi-final)

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-17 Calasamctius College Oranmore 3-11 (quarter-final)

Carrick-on-Shannon 1-12 Pres Headford 1-10 (Group Stage Rd 3)

Carrick-on-Shannon 1-20 St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen 1-11 (Group Stage Rd 2)

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-11 Dunmore CS 5-14 (Group Stage Rd 1)

Cover photo courtesy of Ray Ryan (Tuam Herald)

 

Share story:

Weekend Third-Level Camogie Preview

Saturday is a massive day for the University of Galway Senior and Junior Camogie teams as they both go in search of silverware at the Connacht GAA Centre....

Galway United sign left back Al-Amin Kazeem from Colchester

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Al-Amin Kazeem, a young talented left-back, on a half-season loan from Colchester United for the for...

Tom Lally is special guest on Over the Line next Monday

Former Galway United and Celtic goalkeeper Tom Lally will be the special guest on Over the Line next Monday night as we look back on his glittering career...

League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity announce rise in prize money ahead of 2024 season

The League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity have announced a rise in the overall prize money for the League of Ireland by €110,000, equating to 17%, ahead ...