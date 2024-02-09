Dunmore Community School go in search of more history

Share story:

Just 12 months after making history by winning the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship for the first time, Dunmore Community School go in search of more glory tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Carrick on Shannon Community School in the final of the Connacht Senior B football championship (1 pm Charlestown). It’s a remarkable rise in fortunes for Dunmore, who only won the Senior D Championship in 2020 after years of near misses, but they come into tomorrow’s final in a confident mood after an extraordinary turnaround in their semi-final against Roscommon CBS when they came from 9 points down midway through the second half to win by 3. Dunmore CS have been coached by former Killererin midfielder Tom Hughes and for the last 13 years by teacher former Davitt’s player Carlos O’Gara, who has been speaking to Ollie Turner ahead of the game…

Dunmore Community School – path to the final:

Dunmore CS 4-15 Roscommon CBS 2-18 (semi-final)

Dunmore CS 2-10 St Attracta’s Tubbercurry 1-8 (quarter-final)

Dunmore CS 2-6 St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen 3-8 (Group Stage Rd 3)

Dunmore CS 3-7 Pres Headford 0-14 (Group Stage Rd 2)

Dunmore CS 5-14 Carrick-on-Shannon 2-11 (Group Stage Rd 1)

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School – path to the final:

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-15 St Muredach’s Ballina 0-9 (semi-final)

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-17 Calasamctius College Oranmore 3-11 (quarter-final)

Carrick-on-Shannon 1-12 Pres Headford 1-10 (Group Stage Rd 3)

Carrick-on-Shannon 1-20 St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen 1-11 (Group Stage Rd 2)

Carrick-on-Shannon 2-11 Dunmore CS 5-14 (Group Stage Rd 1)

Cover photo courtesy of Ray Ryan (Tuam Herald)