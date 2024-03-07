Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

Dunmore Community School 2-18 Loreto Kilkenny 2-7 (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Ladies Football Final Reaction with Susan O’Reilly)

Dunmore Community School 2-18 Loreto Kilkenny 2-7 (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Ladies Football Final Reaction with Susan O’Reilly)

Dunmore Community School are through to the LIDL All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Ladies Football Final after this 11-point victory over Loreto, Kilkenny at the University of Limerick on Thursday (7th March).

First-half goals from Megan Healy and Rebecca Noone put the Galway team on the front as they took a 2-9 to 1-5 interval advantage.  Isabelle Murray was also prominent in the scoring.

While the Kilkenny school did manage two goals, they never got within touching distance of the Galway side and went 10 minutes with just 14 players due to a sin bin.  Chloe Costello and Katie Slattery were key in ensuring Dunmore’s position was never under threat.

Dunmore Community School will now take on Glenties Comprehensive School (Donegal) or St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Spanish Point (Clare) in the All-Ireland Final, provisionally scheduled for Saturday, 23rd March.  The other semi-final takes place in Swinford this Saturday.

After the game, Dunmore manager Susan O’Reilly shared her thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

