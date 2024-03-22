Dunmore and Connemara set for Connacht Junior Cup Final showdown

A novel pairing will context this Sunday’s Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final at Dexcom Stadium when Connemara and Dunmore Rugby clubs clash in the provincial decider at 3.30 pm. Surprise package Dunmore accounted for defending champions Westport in the opening round and subsequently registered victories over the University of Galway and Buccaneers to qualify for the final for the first time. Connemara were earmarked as pre-competition favourites and, after they demolished Galwegians in the opening round, the All-Blacks overcame their great rivals Creggs 28-18 in the quarter-finals at the Monastery Field. A home win over Castlebar in the semi-final meant Connemara were through to the Connacht Junior Cup final for the 9th time and they will be going for their 6th title following previous wins in 1995, 2000, 2001, 2019 and 2022.

Ahead of the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Dunmore coach Michael Corless and team captain Conor Burns…

William Davies spoke to Connemara coach Ambrose Conboy…



Paths to the final:

1st Round – Galwegians 0-50 Connemara, Dunmore 34-18 Westport

Quarter Finals – Connemara 28-18 Creggs, Dunmore 19-7 University of Galway

Semi-Finals – Connemara 31-17 Castlebar, Buccaneers 5-36 Dunmore