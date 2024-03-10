Dunmore and Connemara book places in Connacht Junior Cup Final

Dunmore beat Buccaneers 34-5 in Dubarry Park to reach the final for the first time in the club’s history.

This is the commentary of that game with William Davies and Alan Deegan

William with the Full Time Report

After the game, William spoke to Dunmore captain Conor Burns and Team Manager Michael “Rusty” Corless

Connemara were 31-17 winners over Castlebar at the Monastery Field.

Report from Michael Gallagher.

After the game, Michael spoke to Connemara Head Coach Ambrose Conboy.