10 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Dunmore and Connemara book places in Connacht Junior Cup Final
Dunmore Rugby Club and Connemara RFC are through to the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final after Semi-Final wins this afternoon.
Dunmore beat Buccaneers 34-5 in Dubarry Park to reach the final for the first time in the club’s history.
This is the commentary of that game with William Davies and Alan Deegan
William with the Full Time Report
After the game, William spoke to Dunmore captain Conor Burns and Team Manager Michael “Rusty” Corless
Connemara were 31-17 winners over Castlebar at the Monastery Field.
Report from Michael Gallagher.
After the game, Michael spoke to Connemara Head Coach Ambrose Conboy.