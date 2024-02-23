Dundalk 0-2 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Conor McCormack)

Share story:

Galway United have beaten Dundalk to pick up their first victory in this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (23rd February 2024)

Ed McCarthy and Aodh Dervin got first-half goals to give John Caulfield’s charges the three points and move them up to fourth in the table after two rounds.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Tom O’Connor.

After the game, Jonathan got the reaction from Galway United captain Conor McCormack.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Waterford FC on Friday, 1st March. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.