Dundalk 0-2 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Conor McCormack and John Caulfield)

Galway United are back in the top half of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 2-0 victory over Dundalk in Oriel Park on Friday (2nd August 2024).

Two Stephen Walsh goals separated the teams and move him into third place in the all-time scoring list for Galway United with 54 goals.

The result put the Tribesmen on 37 points, only behind third-placed Shamrock Rovers and fourth-placed Waterford on goal difference.

After the game, Galway United captain Conor McCormack chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Tom O’Connor.

Galway United’s next game is at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday, 11th August. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over the Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.