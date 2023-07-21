Dublin’s Recovery Road Cycling Club Running Fundraiser from Galway to Ballymun

Recovery Road Cycling Club are running a fundraising cycle from Galway to Ballymun on Sunday 30th of July, arriving back into Trinity comp, Ballymun at 6pm.

You might like some information on us, we have 65 people connected with the club on Strava, (an app we use to gather info on our cycles, both individually and as a group). We are the only Cycling club registered for the Dublin 9 and Dublin 11 area with Cycling Ireland.

To date, we have 41 members registered and insured with Cycling Ireland, of which 35 members are in recovery and the other 6 members are supporters. We use social media as a tool to communicate our messages of hope and optimism that change is possible, we challenge the stigma associated with addiction & recovery and we visibly celebrate recovery.

On Facebook we have 376 followers, on Instagram we have 370 followers and through the WEE project, (Ballymun Job Centre) we have a website almost complete, www.recoveryroad.ie

We provide three cycles a week, Tuesday evenings for beginners or people rejoining, Thursdays and Sundays for regular cyclists.

On the 29th & 30th of July, 19 members will cycle from Galway to Ballymun, our first Coast To Coast cycle, to raise funds for the Ballymun Helping Hand group, alongside celebrating and promoting recovery, challenging stigma and raising hope and optimism that change is possible.

The Helping Hand group are aiming to raise €10,000 to provide 1,000 food hampers to families experiencing challenges with addiction issues, etc at Xmas time. The families will be identified by local services to make sure those most in need can have good meals over Christmas.

Before setting off we will have a reception with the Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force in Galway on the morning of the 29th.

In Tullamore we will have an interview with local radio before starting our journey to Tus Nua, Clondalkin and connecting with their newly established Recovery Roadsters cycling group, who will join us on our homecoming to Trinity Comprehensive at 6pm on the 30th.

On the 13th of August we will cycle to Tiglin, (an alcohol rehab programme in Greystones) to celebrate recovery, challenge stigma and to connect recovery communities, both residential and community based.

On the 20th of August, several of our female members will take part in the Womens Lap of Louth. Due to social media connections, they had a very warm, supportive reception last year at this event and are looking forward to participating again this year.

On the 23rd of September, the 3rd Recovery 100 to The Red Door Drug Project, in Drogheda, will take place. This has become very popular in the recovery community with participants travelling from the Uk to participate. We will attempt to cap the numbers at 50 cyclists this year. This event has become Ballymun’s cycling sportif.