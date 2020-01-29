Duathlon Time For Ballinrobe

Every February the town of Ballinrobe becomes alive with athletes from all over coming to race or just participate in one of the longest standing Duathlon in the country. Now in its eleventh year the Ballinrobe run bike run event is still going strong and still hugely popular.

The aim was to make a race that was suitable for all abilities, from novices to elite. By timing each section it meant everyone got to see what time they took to do that section and where they could improve for the following years. To date over 3600 participants have taken to the now iconic start line on top of Bridge St.

Due to the range of competitors taking part this event has something for everyone, for some its bragging rights over other local club mates, for others it’s just to complete the course and for a select few it’s all about winning!

This year we have a competition for the best placed family with the same surname, the only criteria is that they are all related and have one female on the team.. Who will be crowned Ballinrobe’s fittest family 2020.

Ballinrobe Duathlon is part of a 4 races series the Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon series. Been 3rd race of the series also helps to bring extra entries to the event.

For the third year running Mc Hales engineering are the main sponsors and its great have a big internationally recognised company be the title sponsor, they are also one of the biggest employers in South Mayo, the reputable engineering company have set high standards for themselves globally so we are expecting a great show on February 9th with over 400 athletes expected to participate.

The Duathlon is the first big event in the calendar year for Ballinrobe and it always delivers an exciting event for participants of all levels of fitness from Ballinrobe and nearby towns.

With the addition of the family event this year along with the relay option there is even more reasons to get involved.

So whether you’d like to participate or maybe help out, at the very least come out and support everyone involved in the event on the day – we are lucky to have it. #BelieveinBallinrobe “

Event organiser Padraig Marrey of Raceface events said ” Outdoor training and events have really taken off the past few years, our course offers participants a flat fast 5k run, a super-fast bike course and scenic last run on the beautiful Bowers riverside walk.

Paul McHale said “ It’s great to sponsor such a landmark event like the Ballinrobe Duathlon, any event that helps promote fitness and showcase what the town has to offer as a destination is great for the whole community. The company even have their own corporate team in the 6 event series”.

The event is also supported by Vaughan Shoes with shops in Claremorris, Castlebar and Ballinrobe.

Chia Bia will give all participants a nutritious pack of their chia seeds.

HB Ice cream will have everyone feeling chilled happy and relaxed with their beautiful tasting ice cream.

Each sponsor all promote healthy living and outdoor activity.

Running these events wouldn’t be possible without support from the following: Mayo County Council, Ballinrobe Tidy towns, Western Lakes CC, Hollymount Wheelers, Ballinrobe Scouts, The Lakeside sports and fitness club, Ballinrobe CDC, Town Management and traders, the RSA, Core timing, Order of Malta and www.raceface.ie