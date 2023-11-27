Droopys Mandolin Wins Epic Fonez Galway Greyhound Oaks Final

Share story:

Droopys Mandolin owned by Pat and Alan Dobbs put in a peerless performance in winning the Fonez Galway Oaks Final at Galway Greyhound Stadium on Friday Night.

In what has been a brilliant series of races since the first round, Droopys Mandolin was outstanding throughout and won from Glengar Jasmine in second.

George McDonagh reports on an excellent final and also the Stephen Molloy Memorial won by Grangeview Dude.