Droopys Mandolin Sets High Standard In Opening Round Of Fonez Galway Oaks

The opening round of the 2023 Fonez Galway Oaks didn’t disappoint with the Robert Gleeson trained Droopys Mandolin setting the bar high when winning her heat last Friday night at Galway Stadium.

This lightly raced daughter of Laughil Blake – Droopys Curio made the most of her return to Ireland after reaching the final of the English Oaks at Perry Barr last month.

Owned by Alan and Patrick Dobbs, Mandolin returned to winning ways by landing the opening heat in 28.49, pulling clear of her rivals to win by six and a half lengths. The Gearoid O’Brien trained Dromana Jen grabbed second while the Sheila Spillane and JJ Fennelly owned Burgess Anne was third.

Fresh from her RPGTV Puppy Oaks victory at Shelbourne Park, Singalong Dolly won the second head of the 2023 Fonez Galway Oaks in 28.71, seeing off Sawdust Storm for trainer Murt Leahy by two and a half lengths.

Heat three was won by another in-form lady as Newport Pier brought her tally of wins to three in a row after she produced a decent time of 28.66 for the Mullins-Curtin syndicate. She finished strong to deny the Murt Leahy trained Stonepark Molly by two and a half lengths.

The final heat was won by the Pat Buckley trained Glengar Martha who obliged for owner William Wood by a length and a half in 28.63. It was a fine display from the daughter of Droopys Sydney – Glengarbadminton who saw off her litter sister Glengar Jasmine by a length and a half.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “It’s wonderful to have new sponsors Fonez taking over the Galway Oaks and it’s a red-hot competition this year. We witnessed some fine performances, but it was Droopys Mandolin who set the standard and the semi-finals are certain to be electric this Friday.”