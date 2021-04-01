Dream Team Named for 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 Campaign

print

The Guinness PRO14 Dream Team presented by Macron for the 2020/21 season has been selected by the media to recognise the most consistent performers in the Championship.

A pool of 75-plus media from across the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa including reporters, broadcasters, former players and coaches were invited to vote in order to assemble the final XV.

Out of the 12 teams the competed in this campaign six are represented and four of those sides had multiple selections. With Irish teams finishing in the top two positions in both Guinness PRO14 Conferences, that feat is recognised by 13 selections coming from the provinces with Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors the other representatives.

Ulster lead the way with four selections, Connacht, Leinster and Munster see three players each included with Cardiff and Warriors earning one each. Media were free to vote for any player they wished as long as they had made 8 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Many of the players selected feature prominently in the Opta stats. Top try-scorers (9) Alex Wootton, Scott Penny and Marcell Coetzee are all named. Leading points scorer John Cooney (115), who also topped the assists list (13), was voted in at scrum-half. In midfield, Huw Jones was third for offloads (14) and second for defenders beaten (36) while in the back row Josh Turnbull led the competition for most tackles made (215). At No 8 Coetzee also led in the offload ranks with 20.

DREAM TEAM SELECTED BY THE MEDIA

15 Michael Lowry (Ulster)

14 Alex Wootton (Connacht)

13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12 Damien de Allende (Munster)

11 Dave Kearney (Leinster)

10 Jack Carty (Connacht)

9 John Cooney (Ulster)

8 Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

7 Scott Penny (Leinster)

6 Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues)

5 Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)

4 Billy Holland (Munster)

3 Michael Bent (Leinster)

2 Kevin O’Byrne (Munster)

1 Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)

Total Dream Team appearances by club since 2007/08:

Leinster: 42

Ospreys: 28

Munster: 23

Glasgow Warriors: 22

Scarlets: 22

Ulster: 21

Cardiff Blues: 17

Connacht: 16

Edinburgh: 13

Benetton Rugby: 3

Toyota Cheetahs: 2

Dragons: 1