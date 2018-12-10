Dream Team Awards Night photos

The Claregalway Hotel Dream team awards were presented last Friday night in the Claregalway Hotel, where the overall Player of the Year awards were also announced for the recent Galway Senior and Intermediate championships in Mens and Ladies football. The special guest was Cork dual star Reena Buckley.

The Senior Ladies Dream Team: 1. Lisa Murphy, 2. Eimile Gavin, 3. Sarah Gormally, 4. Laura Corcoran, 5. Siobhan Fahy, 6. Chloe Crowe, 7. Hannah Noone, 8. Aine McDonagh, 9. Louise Ward, 10. Lynsey Noone, 11. Annette Clarke, 12. Olivia Divilly, 13. Kate Carter, 14. Roisin Leonard, 15. Leanne Coen

The Mens Senior Dream team: 1 Bernard Power (Corofin), 2 Jack Kirrane (Milltown), 3 Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown), 4 Liam Silke (Corofin), 5 Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6 John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7 Dylan Wall (Corofin), 8 Micheal Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 9 Ronan Steede (Corofin), 10 Gary Sice (Corofin), 11 Jamie Murphy (Tuam Stars), 12 Gearoid Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 13 Eoin Mannion (Milltown), 14 Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15 Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)(Damien Comer, Eoin Kerin, Michael Daly and Barry McHugh absent. Ted Kerin accepted for his son Eoin)

The Intermediate Ladies Dream team: 1. Sinead Kelly, 2. Noelle Connolly, 3. Aisling Egan, 4. Sarah Flattery, 5. Shauna Finnegan, 6. Rebecca McPhilbin, 7. Maria Mitchell, 8. Nora Ward, 9. Kate Geraghty, 10. Linda Booth, 11. Niamh Lohan, 12. Leanne Walsh, 13. Sally Glynn, 14. Caoimhe Moran, 15. Aoife O’Rourke (Anthony Kelly accepted the award for his daughter Sinead)

The Intermediate Mens Dream Team 2018: 1 Maghnus Breathnach (An Spideal), 2 Diarmuid Ó Maoileoin (Micheal Breathnach), 3 Dara Mac an Rí (An Spideal), 4 Liam Ó Ceallaigh (An Spideal), 5 Daniel Garvey (Headford), 6 Colm Ó Braonáin (Oileáin Arainn), 7 Padraig Eoin Ó Curraoin (An Spideal), 8 Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach), 9 Michael Day (Headford), 10 Tommy Ó Conghaile (Micheal Breathnach), 11 Antoine Ó Laoi (An Spideal), 12 Ruadhan Ó Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach), 13 Ronan Mac Donnacha (Michael Breathnach), 14 Cormac Ó Laoi (An Spideal), 15 Mark Ronaldson (Oranmore/Maree) (Tadhg O’Curraoin accepted the award for Fiontain O’Curraoin)

The Players of the Year: Gary Sice (Senior Men), Louise Ward (Senior Ladies), Antoine O’Laoi (Intermediate Men), Nora Ward (Intermediate Ladies)