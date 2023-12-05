Draws take place for Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships

The draws for the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships were made by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy at Croke Park earlier today.

Matches start early in the new year and the finals will be hosted by MTU Kerry from February 13th– 18th. There was much excitement in the Sigerson Cup with reigning champions UCC being drawn against Ulster University, with other interesting ties such as Queen’s University v DCU DÉ and last year’s runners up University of Limerick facing ATU Donegal. The Fitzgibbon Cup which is initially a round robin competition sees University of Limerick facing ATU Galway and TUS Midwest as they seek a third title in a row.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “These Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships are an integral part of our competition calendar. The se competitions have a proud history and heritage in our Association and have grown to offer the opportunity to play to more and more students and are valued by all who play in them. I want to thank Electric Ireland for their continuing support, and I look forward to watching the battles for these prestigious cups unfold in the new year and look forward to seeing the excellent facilities in Tralee host the concluding stages.”

Mike Hyland, Higher Education Chairperson, commented:

“The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships are amongst the highlights of the GAA calendar. We are really looking forward to such a strong programme of games across hurling and football in Tralee with teams competing at various levels outlining the strength of participation and performance in Higher Education GAA. We are delighted that Féile CA will take place in MTU Kerry from 13th-18th February. We are very thankful to Electric Ireland for their outstanding commitment to the Higher Education Leagues and Championships.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at ESB and Electric Ireland, commented: “At Electric Ireland, we are always thrilled to see the return of the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships, signalling the beginning of a new GAA season. These competitions are an exciting way to kick off the new year, rekindling fierce rivalries between county teammates. We look forward to watching as players progress through these brilliant competitions and wish each college and player the very best of luck this season.”

Sigerson Cup 2024

Round 1

(A) Queens v DCU – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(B) SETU C v TUS ML – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(C) UU v UCC – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(D) ATU G v UCD – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(E) Maynooth v MTU Cork – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(F) UL v ATU D – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(G) UoG v TUD – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(H) ATU S v St Mary’s – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

Round 2A & 2B

(I) Winners A v Winners B – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(J) Winners C v Winners D – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(K) Winners E v Winners F – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(L) Winners G v Winners H – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(M) Losers A v Losers B – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(N) Losers C v Losers D – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(O) Losers E v Losers F – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(P) Losers G v Losers H – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

Round 3

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

Quarter-Finals

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

Semi-Finals

TBC v TBC – Tues 06/02/24 @ 19:00

TBC v TBC – Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00

Final

TBC v TBC – Wed 14/02/24 @ 19:00

Fitzgibbon Cup 2024

Group A

1. MICL 2. Maynooth 3. UCC

Group B

1. UL 2. ATU Galway 3. TUS MW

Group C

1. SETU W 2. DCU DE 3. MTU Cork

Group D

1. UoG 2. SETU Carlow 3. UCD

First team named has Home Advantage.

Round 1

GA Team 2 v GA Team 1 – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

GB Team 2 v GB Team – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

GC Team 2 v GC Team 1 – Thurs 18/01/24 @ 19:00

GD Team 2 v GB Team 1 – Thurs 18/01/24 @ 14:00

Round 2

GA Team 1 v GA Team 3 – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

GB Team 1 v GB Team 3 – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

GC Team 1 v GC Team 3 – Thurs 25/01/24 @ 19:00

GD Team 1 v GD Team 3 – Thurs 25/01/24 @ 19:00

Round 3

GA Team 3 v GA Team 2 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

GB Team 3 v GB Team 2 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

GC Team 3 v GC Team 2 – Thurs 01/02/24 @ 19:00

GD Team 3 v GD Team 2 – Thurs 01/02/24 @ 19:00

Quarter-Finals (Group Winners at Home*)

(1) Winner A Runner up B Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00

(2) Winner B Runner up A Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00

(3) Winner C Runner up D Thurs 08/02/24 @ 19:00

(4) Winner D Runner up C Thurs 08/02/24 @ 19:00

Semi-Finals- Week commencing 12th February

1 v 3 @ TBC in TBC

2 v 4 @ TBC in TBC

Final – Saturday 17th February – @ TBC – in MTU Kerry

Electric Ireland Fergal Maher Cup 2024

Group A

1. St. Marys, 2. UU Magee/ Coleraine, 3. DKIT

Group B

1. ATU Sligo, 2. ATU Connemara, 3. ATU Donegal

Group C

1. RCSI, 2. TUD Tallaght, 3. Marino

First team named has Home Advantage.

Round 1 – Week commencing 15th January

St Mary’s v UUC/UUM – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm

ATU Sligo v ATU Connemara – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm

TUDT v RCSI – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm

Team 3 BYE

Round 2 – Week commencing 22nd January

DKIT v St Mary’s – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm

ATU Donegal v ATU Sligo – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm

RCSI v Marino – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm

Team 2 BYE

Round 3 – Week commencing 29th January 2023

UU C/M v DKIT – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm

ATU C v ATU D – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm

Marino v TUDT – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm

Team 1 BYE

Quarter-Final – Week commencing 5th February

Group B Runner Up v Best Place Runner Up from Groups A & C

Semi-Finals

Winners of Groups A, B & C qualify for Semi-Finals and joined by Preliminary Winner.

Repeat pairing avoided where possible.

Semi-Finals (Friday 16th) and Finals (Saturday 17th) played at Féile CA (depending on Corn Na Mac Leinn Semi Finalists).

Electric Ireland Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais 2024

Group 1

1. TUD B 2. TUDT 3. The Law School 4. DIFE

Group 2

1. Mayo College 2. ATU Connemara 3. Monaghan Institute

First team named has Home Advantage.

Round 1- Week commencing 15th January

TUD B v TUD T – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm

DIFE v The Law School – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm

ATU C v Mayo College – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm

Monaghan Inst BYE

Round 2- Week commencing 22nd January

The Law School v TUD B – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm

TUD T v DIFE – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm

Monaghan Inst v ATU C – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm

Mayo College BYE

Round 3- Week commencing 29th January

TUD B v DIFE – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm

The Law School v TUD T – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm

Mayo College v Monaghan Inst – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm

ATU C BYE

Semi-Final- week commencing 5th February

Winner Group A v R-Up Group B

Winner Group B v R-Up Group A

Subject to avoiding repeat pairings where possible.

Final – Venue TBC – Week commencing 12th February