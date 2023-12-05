5 December 2023
Draws take place for Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships
The draws for the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships were made by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy at Croke Park earlier today.
Matches start early in the new year and the finals will be hosted by MTU Kerry from February 13th– 18th. There was much excitement in the Sigerson Cup with reigning champions UCC being drawn against Ulster University, with other interesting ties such as Queen’s University v DCU DÉ and last year’s runners up University of Limerick facing ATU Donegal. The Fitzgibbon Cup which is initially a round robin competition sees University of Limerick facing ATU Galway and TUS Midwest as they seek a third title in a row.
Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “These Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships are an integral part of our competition calendar. The
se competitions have a proud history and heritage in our Association and have grown to offer the opportunity to play to more and more students and are valued by all who play in them. I want to thank Electric Ireland for their continuing support, and I look forward to watching the battles for these prestigious cups unfold in the new year and look forward to seeing the excellent facilities in Tralee host the concluding stages.”
Mike Hyland, Higher Education Chairperson, commented:
“The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships are amongst the highlights of the GAA calendar. We are really looking forward to such a strong programme of games across hurling and football in Tralee with teams competing at various levels outlining the strength of participation and performance in Higher Education GAA. We are delighted that Féile CA will take place in MTU Kerry from 13th-18th February. We are very thankful to Electric Ireland for their outstanding commitment to the Higher Education Leagues and Championships.”
Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at ESB and Electric Ireland, commented: “At Electric Ireland, we are always thrilled to see the return of the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships, signalling the beginning of a new GAA season. These competitions are an exciting way to kick off the new year, rekindling fierce rivalries between county teammates. We look forward to watching as players progress through these brilliant competitions and wish each college and player the very best of luck this season.”
Sigerson Cup 2024
Round 1
(A) Queens v DCU – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00
(B) SETU C v TUS ML – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00
(C) UU v UCC – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00
(D) ATU G v UCD – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00
(E) Maynooth v MTU Cork – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00
(F) UL v ATU D – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00
(G) UoG v TUD – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00
(H) ATU S v St Mary’s – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00
Round 2A & 2B
(I) Winners A v Winners B – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00
(J) Winners C v Winners D – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00
(K) Winners E v Winners F – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00
(L) Winners G v Winners H – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00
(M) Losers A v Losers B – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
(N) Losers C v Losers D – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
(O) Losers E v Losers F – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
(P) Losers G v Losers H – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
Round 3
Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00
Quarter-Finals
Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00
Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00
Semi-Finals
TBC v TBC – Tues 06/02/24 @ 19:00
TBC v TBC – Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00
Final
TBC v TBC – Wed 14/02/24 @ 19:00
Fitzgibbon Cup 2024
Group A
1. MICL 2. Maynooth 3. UCC
Group B
1. UL 2. ATU Galway 3. TUS MW
Group C
1. SETU W 2. DCU DE 3. MTU Cork
Group D
1. UoG 2. SETU Carlow 3. UCD
First team named has Home Advantage.
Round 1
GA Team 2 v GA Team 1 – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
GB Team 2 v GB Team – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00
GC Team 2 v GC Team 1 – Thurs 18/01/24 @ 19:00
GD Team 2 v GB Team 1 – Thurs 18/01/24 @ 14:00
Round 2
GA Team 1 v GA Team 3 – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00
GB Team 1 v GB Team 3 – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00
GC Team 1 v GC Team 3 – Thurs 25/01/24 @ 19:00
GD Team 1 v GD Team 3 – Thurs 25/01/24 @ 19:00
Round 3
GA Team 3 v GA Team 2 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00
GB Team 3 v GB Team 2 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00
GC Team 3 v GC Team 2 – Thurs 01/02/24 @ 19:00
GD Team 3 v GD Team 2 – Thurs 01/02/24 @ 19:00
Quarter-Finals (Group Winners at Home*)
(1) Winner A Runner up B Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00
(2) Winner B Runner up A Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00
(3) Winner C Runner up D Thurs 08/02/24 @ 19:00
(4) Winner D Runner up C Thurs 08/02/24 @ 19:00
Semi-Finals- Week commencing 12th February
1 v 3 @ TBC in TBC
2 v 4 @ TBC in TBC
Final – Saturday 17th February – @ TBC – in MTU Kerry
Electric Ireland Fergal Maher Cup 2024
Group A
1. St. Marys, 2. UU Magee/ Coleraine, 3. DKIT
Group B
1. ATU Sligo, 2. ATU Connemara, 3. ATU Donegal
Group C
1. RCSI, 2. TUD Tallaght, 3. Marino
First team named has Home Advantage.
Round 1 – Week commencing 15th January
St Mary’s v UUC/UUM – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm
ATU Sligo v ATU Connemara – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm
TUDT v RCSI – Wed 17/01/24 – 7pm
Team 3 BYE
Round 2 – Week commencing 22nd January
DKIT v St Mary’s – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm
ATU Donegal v ATU Sligo – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm
RCSI v Marino – Wed 24/01/24 – 7pm
Team 2 BYE
Round 3 – Week commencing 29th January 2023
UU C/M v DKIT – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm
ATU C v ATU D – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm
Marino v TUDT – Wed 31/01/24 – 7pm
Team 1 BYE
Quarter-Final – Week commencing 5th February
Group B Runner Up v Best Place Runner Up from Groups A & C
Semi-Finals
Winners of Groups A, B & C qualify for Semi-Finals and joined by Preliminary Winner.
Repeat pairing avoided where possible.
Semi-Finals (Friday 16th) and Finals (Saturday 17th) played at Féile CA (depending on Corn Na Mac Leinn Semi Finalists).
Electric Ireland Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais 2024
Group 1
1. TUD B 2. TUDT 3. The Law School 4. DIFE
Group 2
1. Mayo College 2. ATU Connemara 3. Monaghan Institute
First team named has Home Advantage.
Round 1- Week commencing 15th January
TUD B v TUD T – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm
DIFE v The Law School – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm
ATU C v Mayo College – Thurs 25/01/24 – 7pm
Monaghan Inst BYE
Round 2- Week commencing 22nd January
The Law School v TUD B – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm
TUD T v DIFE – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm
Monaghan Inst v ATU C – Thurs 01/02/24 – 7pm
Mayo College BYE
Round 3- Week commencing 29th January
TUD B v DIFE – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm
The Law School v TUD T – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm
Mayo College v Monaghan Inst – Thurs 08/02/24 – 7pm
ATU C BYE
Semi-Final- week commencing 5th February
Winner Group A v R-Up Group B
Winner Group B v R-Up Group A
Subject to avoiding repeat pairings where possible.
Final – Venue TBC – Week commencing 12th February