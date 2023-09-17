Galway Bay FM

17 September 2023

Draws Made for Hurling Championship Quarter and Semi-Finals

The draws have been made for the Brooks Senior Hurling Quarter Finals, The WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Quarter Finals and the Brooks Senior B Semi-Finals.

They took place at Duggan Park on Sunday evening following the last of the Preliminary Quarter Finals between Sarsfields and Killimordaly.

Here are the draws as broadcast with Darren Kelly, Hurling Board Chairman Claude Geoghegan, Hurling Board Secretary Damien McGrath and Liam Brady of Sponsors Brooks.

We start with the Intermediate Quarter Final draw.

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Meelick/Eyrecourt v Kinvara

Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry v Carnmore

Sylane v Clarinbridge

Rahoon-Newcastle v Ballindereen

Brooks Senior B Hurling Semi-Finals 

Mullagh v Liam Mellows

Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals 

Oranmore/Maree v Sarsfields

Loughrea v Clarinbridge

Castlegar v Turloughmore

St Thomas v Cappataggle

Games to be played the weekend of 1st October

 

 

 

 

