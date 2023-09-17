17 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Draws Made for Hurling Championship Quarter and Semi-Finals
The draws have been made for the Brooks Senior Hurling Quarter Finals, The WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Quarter Finals and the Brooks Senior B Semi-Finals.
They took place at Duggan Park on Sunday evening following the last of the Preliminary Quarter Finals between Sarsfields and Killimordaly.
Here are the draws as broadcast with Darren Kelly, Hurling Board Chairman Claude Geoghegan, Hurling Board Secretary Damien McGrath and Liam Brady of Sponsors Brooks.
We start with the Intermediate Quarter Final draw.
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Meelick/Eyrecourt v Kinvara
Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry v Carnmore
Sylane v Clarinbridge
Rahoon-Newcastle v Ballindereen
Brooks Senior B Hurling Semi-Finals
Mullagh v Liam Mellows
Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Oranmore/Maree v Sarsfields
Loughrea v Clarinbridge
Castlegar v Turloughmore
St Thomas v Cappataggle
Games to be played the weekend of 1st October