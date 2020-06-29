Draws For Revised 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships LIVE On Facebook

THE draws for the revised 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be broadcast LIVE on Facebook.

The eagerly-anticipated draws will be available to viewers on both the Spórt TG4 http://bit.ly/2NPW6Ko and LGFA http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D pages from 7:30pm on Tuesday evening, June 30.

The LGFA’s Commercial and Communications Manager Jackie Cahill will MC the Live event, while LGFA President, Marie Hickey, and Ard Stiúrthóir TG4, Alan Esslemont, will conduct the draws.

Six counties are in the running for the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, 13 counties will battle it out for Intermediate glory, and 12 counties will look to get their hands on the Senior title.

An open draw will determine two groups of three teams each in the Junior Championship, with the top two in each group to progress to the semi-finals following the round-robin phase.

The Intermediate Championship will be made up of four groups, with three teams in three groups, and four in Group 4.

The Senior Championship, meanwhile, will have four groups, each containing three teams.

In both the Intermediate and Senior Championships, the top team in each group will progress straight through to the semi-finals.

There are four seeded teams in the Intermediate Championship draw, namely Westmeath, who were relegated from the Senior grade last year, 2019 Intermediate runners-up Meath, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Sligo and Roscommon.

There are four seeded teams also in the Senior Championship – holders Dublin, 2019 runners-up Galway, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Cork and Mayo.

Championship dates will be agreed upon and circulated in due course.

The teams competing in the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships are as follows:

Junior:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Fermanagh, Limerick, Wicklow.

Open draw

Intermediate:

Clare, Down, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath, Wexford.

Seeded: Meath, Sligo, Roscommon, Westmeath.

Senior:

Armagh, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford.

Seeded: Cork, Dublin, Galway, Mayo.