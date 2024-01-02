Draws announced for SFAI Cup Competitions

Share story:

The draws for the last 32 of the SFAI Boys and Girls National Cup competitions have been made, with all the fixtures set for the 3rd and 4th of February. 12 different Galway clubs are represented in the various Cup and Trophy competitions. Here is a run-down on the draw for the Galway sides:

In the U12 Boys Cup, Maree Oranmore will be at home to Charleville from Cork, in the U13 Boys Cup, Salthill Devon host Killorglin from Kerry, while in the U14 Boys Cup, Moyne Villa are at home to Wicklow Rovers.

In the U15 Boys Cup, Mervue United are away to Tullamore Town and in the U16 Boys Cup, Knocknacarra FC are away to Hanover Harps from Carlow.

Meanwhile, in the U12 Boys Trophy, Moyne Villa or Newtown from Longford will play Ballinasloe Town, with the winners at home to Dunshaughlin.

In the U13 Boys Trophy, Knocknacarra A are away to Westport, with the winners at home to either Nenagh Celtic or Dromore United from Limerick, while Knocknacarra B are at home to Arrow Harps from Sligo, with the winners at home to Balbriggan.

In the U14 Boys Trophy, Maree Oranmore or Mervue United B will be at home to either Stella Maris, St John Vianney or Killester Donnycarney from Dublin, while Ballinasloe Town or Knocknacarra will be at home to either Willow Park or St Francis from Dublin or Killeigh from Offaly.

In the U16 Boys Trophy, Corrib Celtic will host Merville United from Sligo, with the winners at home to either Birr Town or Abbeyleix.

In the U12 Girls Cup, Knocknacarra FC host Riverstown from Cork, Salthill Devon are at home to Stepaside from Dublin and Bearna Na Forbacha are away to Stoneyford from Kilkenny.

In the U14 Girls Cup, there is an all-Galway clash with Salthill Devon at home to Bearna Na Forbacha, while Maree Oranmore are at home to Peamount.

In the U16 Girls Cup, Knocknacarra are away to All Blacks AFC from Wexford, Athenry are away to Offaly side Killeigh, Mervue United are away to Bohs in Dublin and Salthill Devon are away to Mungret Regional from Limerick.

In the U12 Girls Trophy, Cregmore Claregalway are away to Athy Town and Colga are away to Clones Town in Monaghan, while in the U16 Girls Trophy, Dunmore Town are away to Curracloe United from Wexford.