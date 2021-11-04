Draws announced for Round Three of the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup and Round One of the Connacht Junior Shield

The Draws for the third round of the Connacht Junior Cup and the first round of the Connacht Junior Shield have been announced. This is the last 64 of the competition in the Junior Cup and sees the teams in the top divisions of their leagues enter at this stage.
The games will be played on the weekend of the 21st of November.
TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Round Three
Kiltimagh Knock Utd A v Mervue Utd
Arrow Harps v Carrick Town
Craughwell Utd v Cliffoney Celtic
Maree/Oranmore FC B v Kilkerrin United
Gurteen Celtic v Cartron United
Glenview Stars v Colga FC
Straide & Foxford United v Cois Fharraige
Moylough ’79 v Ballisodare United
Salthill Devon v St. John’s Athletic
Athenry FC v Ballaghaderreen FC
Ballymote Celtic v Maree/Oranmore A
Ballina Town v Carbury FC
Claremorris v Renmore B
Cam Celtic v Dynamo Blues or Gort Utd
Strand Celtic v Corrib Celtic B
Cloonfad United v Ballyheane
Castlebar Celtic v West Utd
Ballymoe FC v West Coast Utd
Renmore v Westport United A
Colemanstown Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers
Crossmolina v Fahy Rovers
Benbulben FC v St. John’s FC
Swinford v Mervue Utd B
Aughanagh Celtic v Boyle Celtic
Galway Hibs v Moore United
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic
St Bernards v Real Tubber
Moyne Villa v Castlerea Celtic
Athenry U 21 v Loughrea Rams
Ballinasloe Town A v MCR FC
Corrib Rangers v Coolaney Utd
Tuam Celtic v Manulla A
Connacht Junior Shield Round One
Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town B
Kiltimagh Knock Utd B v Kilglass Enniscrone United
Dunmore Town v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic
East Utd v Athenry B
Shiven Rovers v Oughterard
Corofin Utd. v Conn Rangers
Ballinagare Manor United v Calry Bohs
Galway Bohs v Colemanstown Utd B
Ballygawley Celtic v Dysart FC
Dynamo Blues or Gort Utd bye
Killtullagh bye
NUIG bye
Ballinrobe Town bye
Partry Athletic bye
Westport United B bye
West Utd B bye