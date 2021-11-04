Draws announced for Round Three of the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup and Round One of the Connacht Junior Shield

The Draws for the third round of the Connacht Junior Cup and the first round of the Connacht Junior Shield have been announced. This is the last 64 of the competition in the Junior Cup and sees the teams in the top divisions of their leagues enter at this stage.

The games will be played on the weekend of the 21st of November.

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Round Three

Kiltimagh Knock Utd A v Mervue Utd

Arrow Harps v Carrick Town

Craughwell Utd v Cliffoney Celtic

Maree/Oranmore FC B v Kilkerrin United

Gurteen Celtic v Cartron United

Glenview Stars v Colga FC

Straide & Foxford United v Cois Fharraige

Moylough ’79 v Ballisodare United

Salthill Devon v St. John’s Athletic

Athenry FC v Ballaghaderreen FC

Ballymote Celtic v Maree/Oranmore A

Ballina Town v Carbury FC

Claremorris v Renmore B

Cam Celtic v Dynamo Blues or Gort Utd

Strand Celtic v Corrib Celtic B

Cloonfad United v Ballyheane

Castlebar Celtic v West Utd

Ballymoe FC v West Coast Utd

Renmore v Westport United A

Colemanstown Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers

Crossmolina v Fahy Rovers

Benbulben FC v St. John’s FC

Swinford v Mervue Utd B

Aughanagh Celtic v Boyle Celtic

Galway Hibs v Moore United

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic

St Bernards v Real Tubber

Moyne Villa v Castlerea Celtic

Athenry U 21 v Loughrea Rams

Ballinasloe Town A v MCR FC

Corrib Rangers v Coolaney Utd

Tuam Celtic v Manulla A

Connacht Junior Shield Round One

Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe Town B

Kiltimagh Knock Utd B v Kilglass Enniscrone United

Dunmore Town v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic

East Utd v Athenry B

Shiven Rovers v Oughterard

Corofin Utd. v Conn Rangers

Ballinagare Manor United v Calry Bohs

Galway Bohs v Colemanstown Utd B

Ballygawley Celtic v Dysart FC

Dynamo Blues or Gort Utd bye

Killtullagh bye

NUIG bye

Ballinrobe Town bye

Partry Athletic bye

Westport United B bye

West Utd B bye