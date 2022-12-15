Draws Announced for Higher Education Football and Hurling Championships

The details of the Higher Educational Football and Hurling Draws were also made yesterday afternoon.

In the Sigerson Cup, the University of Galway will be at home to Maynooth University and ATU Galway will be at home to TU Dublin.

In the Fitzgibbon Cup, the University of Galway is in Group A with MTU Cork and SETU Waterford while ATU Galway is in group D with UL and TUS Mid-West.

ATU Connemara is in group B of the Fergal Maher Cup along with ATU Sligo and ATU Donegal while they will face TUD Blanchardstown in the first round of the Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais. The opening round of games in these championships will be played in early January.