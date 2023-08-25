Draws announced for First Two Rounds of 2023/24 FAI Junior Cup

The draws have been announced for the First two rounds of the FAI Junior Cup

The games will be played the weekend of the 24th of September

Round 1 – Galway District League

St Bernards United FC Vs Dynamo Blues F.C.

Athenry FC Vs Cregmore Claregalway FC

Renmore AFC Vs Corrib Rangers FC

Maree/Oranmore FC Vs Galway Bohemians AFC

Knocknacarra FC Vs Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe

Colga FC Vs Mervue United

Moyne Villa FC Vs Corrib Celtic

West United Vs Colemanstown United FC

Byes

Galway Hibernians

Salthill Devon

Loughrea Rams FC

Tuam Celtic

Round 2 – Galway District League

Renmore AFC or Corrib Rangers FC Vs Colga FC or Mervue United

West United or Colemanstown United FC Vs Moyne Villa FC or Corrib Celtic

St Bernards United FC or Dynamo Blues F.C. Vs Knocknacarra FC or Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe

Tuam Celtic Vs Athenry FC or Cregmore Claregalway FC

Galway Hibernians Vs Salthill Devon

Loughrea Rams FC Vs Maree/Oranmore FC or Galway Bohemians

=========================================================

Round 1 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL

Valley Rovers FC Vs CP Ajax FC

Manulla FC Vs Ballyvary Blue Bombers

Castlebar Town FC Vs MCR FC

Ballyhaunis Town FC Vs Strand Celtic FC

Ballisodare United FC Vs Ballinrobe Town AFC

Ballaghaderreen FC Vs Ballyheane A.F.C.

Cartron United FC Vs Ballina Town FC

Westport United FC Vs Castlerea Celtic

Coolaney United FC Vs Castlebar Celtic

Conn Rangers Vs Calry Bohemians Fc

Moore Utd FC Vs St John’s FC

Iorras Aontaithe Vs Dunmore Town AFC

Byes

Ballinasloe Town AFC

Cloonfad United

Carbury FC

Knock Utd

Round 2 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL

Ballinasloe Town AFC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC or Ballyheane A.F.C.

Cloonfad United Vs Moore Utd FC or St John’s FC

Valley Rovers FC or CP Ajax FC Vs Ballyhaunis Town FC or Strand Celtic FC

Iorras Aonthaithe or Dunmore Town AFC Vs Cartron United FC or Ballina Town FC

Carbury FC Vs Castlebar Town FC or MCR FC

Manulla FC or Ballyvary Blue Bombers Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Ballisodare United FC or Ballinrobe Town AFC Vs Westport United FC or Castlerea Celtic

Coolaney United FC or Castlebar Celtic Vs Conn Rangers or Calry Bohemians Fc

The full draws for each competition are available below via the link to download the full fixture list.

FAI Under-17 Cup Draw – Download here

FAI Youth Cup Draw – Download here

FAI Junior Cup Draw – Download here

FAI Intermediate Cup Draw – Download here

Dates – FAI Men’s National Competitions 2023/24

FAI Under 17 Cup 2023/24

Prelim Round – 19/09/2023

Round One – 08/10/2023

Round Two – 05/11/2023

Round Three – 26/11/2023

Round Four – 21/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 11/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 03/03/2024

Final – 31/03/2024

FAI Youth Cup 2023/24

Prelim Round – 10/09/2023

Round One – 01/10/2023

Round Two – 22/10/2023

Round Three – 19/11/2023

Round Four – 28/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024

Final – 14/04/2024

FAI Junior Cup 2023/24

Round One – 24/09/2023

Round Two – 15/10/2023

Round Three – 05/11/2023

Round Four – 26/11/2023

Round Five – 21/01/2024

Round Six – 11/02/2024

Quarter-Finals – 03/03/2024

Semi-Finals – 31/03/2024

Final – 28/04/2024

FAI Intermediate Cup 2023/24

Round One – 10/09/2023

Round Two – 08/10/2023

Round Three – 19/11/2023

Round Four – 21/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024

Final – 21/04/2024