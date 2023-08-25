Draws announced for First Two Rounds of 2023/24 FAI Junior Cup

The draws have been announced for the First two rounds of the FAI Junior Cup
The games will be played the weekend of the 24th of September
Round 1 – Galway District League
St Bernards United FC Vs Dynamo Blues F.C.
Athenry FC Vs Cregmore Claregalway FC
Renmore AFC Vs Corrib Rangers FC
Maree/Oranmore FC Vs Galway Bohemians AFC
Knocknacarra FC Vs Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe
Colga FC Vs Mervue United
Moyne Villa FC Vs Corrib Celtic
West United Vs Colemanstown United FC
Byes
Galway Hibernians
Salthill Devon
Loughrea Rams FC
Tuam Celtic
Round 2 – Galway District League
Renmore AFC or Corrib Rangers FC Vs Colga FC or Mervue United
West United or Colemanstown United FC Vs Moyne Villa FC or Corrib Celtic
St Bernards United FC or Dynamo Blues F.C. Vs Knocknacarra FC or Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe
Tuam Celtic Vs Athenry FC or Cregmore Claregalway FC
Galway Hibernians Vs Salthill Devon
Loughrea Rams FC Vs Maree/Oranmore FC or Galway Bohemians
=========================================================
Round 1 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL
Valley Rovers FC Vs CP Ajax FC
Manulla FC Vs Ballyvary Blue Bombers
Castlebar Town FC Vs MCR FC
Ballyhaunis Town FC Vs Strand Celtic FC
Ballisodare United FC Vs Ballinrobe Town AFC
Ballaghaderreen FC Vs Ballyheane A.F.C.
Cartron United FC Vs Ballina Town FC
Westport United FC Vs Castlerea Celtic
Coolaney United FC Vs Castlebar Celtic
Conn Rangers Vs Calry Bohemians Fc
Moore Utd FC Vs St John’s FC
Iorras Aontaithe Vs Dunmore Town AFC
Byes
Ballinasloe Town AFC
Cloonfad United
Carbury FC
Knock Utd
Round 2 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL
Ballinasloe Town AFC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC or Ballyheane A.F.C.
Cloonfad United Vs Moore Utd FC or St John’s FC
Valley Rovers FC or CP Ajax FC Vs Ballyhaunis Town FC or Strand Celtic FC
Iorras Aonthaithe or Dunmore Town AFC Vs Cartron United FC or Ballina Town FC
Carbury FC Vs Castlebar Town FC or MCR FC
Manulla FC or Ballyvary Blue Bombers Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Ballisodare United FC or Ballinrobe Town AFC Vs Westport United FC or Castlerea Celtic
Coolaney United FC or Castlebar Celtic Vs Conn Rangers or Calry Bohemians Fc
The full draws for each competition are available below via the link to download the full fixture list.
FAI Under-17 Cup Draw – Download here
FAI Youth Cup Draw – Download here
FAI Junior Cup Draw – Download here
FAI Intermediate Cup Draw – Download here
Dates – FAI Men’s National Competitions 2023/24
FAI Under 17 Cup 2023/24
Prelim Round – 19/09/2023
Round One – 08/10/2023
Round Two – 05/11/2023
Round Three – 26/11/2023
Round Four – 21/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 11/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 03/03/2024
Final – 31/03/2024
FAI Youth Cup 2023/24
Prelim Round – 10/09/2023
Round One – 01/10/2023
Round Two – 22/10/2023
Round Three – 19/11/2023
Round Four – 28/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024
Final – 14/04/2024
FAI Junior Cup 2023/24
Round One – 24/09/2023
Round Two – 15/10/2023
Round Three – 05/11/2023
Round Four – 26/11/2023
Round Five – 21/01/2024
Round Six – 11/02/2024
Quarter-Finals – 03/03/2024
Semi-Finals – 31/03/2024
Final – 28/04/2024
FAI Intermediate Cup 2023/24
Round One – 10/09/2023
Round Two – 08/10/2023
Round Three – 19/11/2023
Round Four – 21/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024
Final – 21/04/2024