24 June 2024

Draws Announced for County Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships

The draws have been announced for the Steeltech Sheds Intermediate and Brooks Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships.

The draws were announced on Monday evening in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry.

Presented by Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan in Athenry and George McDonagh and Studio.

After the draws, George McDonagh got the reaction of All-Ireland Winning Manager and Galway Bay FM Analyst Cyril Farrell

Format for Round One – 1×2, 3×4

First Round Games to be played the weekend of August the 11th, could be played a week earlier if Galway reach the All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Games every second week afterwards

 

 

 

 

