Draws announced for Connacht FA U18 Boys Cup and Shield Semi-Finals

The draws for the Semi-Finals of the Connacht FA U18 Boys Cup and Shield has been made with strong Galway involvement in both. The Cup Semi-Finals will see an all-Galway tie as Maree/Oranmore will be at home to Mervue United with Kiltimagh/Knock United and Ballinrobe Town meeting in the other. In the Shield Semi-Finals, There are three Galway teams in the last four. Knocknacarra will be at home to Tuam Celtic while Salthill Devon B will be away to Calry Bohs. All four Games will be played the weekend of the 1st and 2nd of April.

U18 Boys Cup Semi-Finals

Kiltimagh Knock Utd Vs Ballinrobe Town

Maree Oranmore Vs Mervue Utd

U18 Boys Shield Semi-Finals

Knocknacarra FC Vs Tuam Celtic

Calry Bohs Vs Salthill Devon B