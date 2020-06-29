Draws Announced For 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Draws For the 2020 Brooks County senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships have taken place in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa in Loughrea. Present was Paul Bellew, Chairman, Galway Hurling Committee, Liam Brady of Brooks and Galway Senior Hurling Manager Shane O’Neill.

The Brooks Intermediate Championship Draw was first up and drawn by Shane O’Neill.

There will be four groups in the Intermediate Championships.

Three have four teams, one has three.

In Group A

Kiltormer

Abbeyknockmoy

Castlegar

Sylane

In Group B

Carnmore

An Spideál

Kilconieron

Athenry

In Group C

Killimor

Rahoon/Newcastle

Turloughmore

Annaghdown

In Group D

Kilbeacanty

Meelick/Eyrecourt

Moycullen

First Round Games will be 1 v 2 and 3 v 4. In the case of Group D, it will be 1 v 2 with Moycullen getting a bye.

That was followed by the Draw for the Brooks County senior B Hurling Championship

Three Groups of Four Teams was drawn and was drawn as follows…

Group One

Kinvara

Ballinderreen

Craughwell

Gort

Group Two

Killimordaly

Ardrahan

Athenry

Beagh

Group Three

Mullagh

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Padraig Pearses

Finally, The Draw for the Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Three Groups of Four Teams were drawn

Group One

Tynagh – Abbey/Duniry

Cappataggle

Loughrea

Tommie Larkins

Group Two

Turloughmore

Liam Mellows

Clarinbridge

Oranmore/Maree

Group Three

Sarsfields

Portumna

Castlegar

St Thomas

First Round of games in the Senior B and Senior A Championships will be 1 v 2 and 3 v 4.

Second Round of games will be 4 v 1 and 2 v 3 and Third Round of games will be 1 v 3 and 2 v 4.

Pictured at the draw for the 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships. (L-R) Paul Bellew, Hurling Committee Chairman, Sean Walsh, Galway Bay FM Sport, Shane O’Neill, Galway Senior Hurling Manager.

Sean Walsh speaking to Galway manager Shane O’Neill at the draw for the 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships