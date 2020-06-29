Draws Announced For 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Draws For the 2020 Brooks County senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships have taken place in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa in Loughrea. Present was Paul Bellew, Chairman, Galway Hurling Committee, Liam Brady of Brooks and Galway Senior Hurling Manager Shane O’Neill.
The Brooks Intermediate Championship Draw was first up and drawn by Shane O’Neill.
There will be four groups in the Intermediate Championships.
Three have four teams, one has three.
In Group A
Kiltormer
Abbeyknockmoy
Castlegar
Sylane
In Group B
Carnmore
An Spideál
Kilconieron
Athenry
In Group C
Killimor
Rahoon/Newcastle
Turloughmore
Annaghdown
In Group D
Kilbeacanty
Meelick/Eyrecourt
Moycullen
First Round Games will be 1 v 2 and 3 v 4. In the case of Group D, it will be 1 v 2 with Moycullen getting a bye.
That was followed by the Draw for the Brooks County senior B Hurling Championship
Three Groups of Four Teams was drawn and was drawn as follows…
Group One
Kinvara
Ballinderreen
Craughwell
Gort
Group Two
Killimordaly
Ardrahan
Athenry
Beagh
Group Three
Mullagh
Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Padraig Pearses
Finally, The Draw for the Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Three Groups of Four Teams were drawn
Group One
Tynagh – Abbey/Duniry
Cappataggle
Loughrea
Tommie Larkins
Group Two
Turloughmore
Liam Mellows
Clarinbridge
Oranmore/Maree
Group Three
Sarsfields
Portumna
Castlegar
St Thomas
First Round of games in the Senior B and Senior A Championships will be 1 v 2 and 3 v 4.
Second Round of games will be 4 v 1 and 2 v 3 and Third Round of games will be 1 v 3 and 2 v 4.