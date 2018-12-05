Draws Announced For 2019 Electric Ireland Third Level Football And Hurling Championships
Written by Sport GBFM on 5 December 2018
Comhairle Ardoideachais and Cumann Lúthchleas Gael are delighted to launch the 2019 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships. This is the second year of a three-year sponsorship commitment between Electric Ireland and the GAA of this sector and we are delighted with their continued support.
Earlier this afternoon in the GAA Museum in Croke Park, the draws for the 2019Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships were made producing some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in the New Year.
Speaking on behalf of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Uachtaráin Seán Ó hÓráin said: “We are delighted that the playing and promotion of Gaelic games is such a respected tradition throughout third level education.
“There is so much more than history behind the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups and many other tiers of keenly contested competition. The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships are a proven pathway in the development of talented players and, year after year, these games continue to produce memorable moments and signpost players to watch for future years.”
Speaking at the draws, Edel McCarthy, Group Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, said: We are delighted to support the Electric Ireland Higher Education Leagues and Championships again in 2019 and look forward to another exciting and hugely competitive season ahead. It is easy to see why the Electric Ireland Higher Education trophies are amongst the most coveted in GAA with fierce rivalry at the heart of the competitions and the level of talent on display. This season, through our First Class Rivals campaign, we will highlight the unique trait of these competitions that sees team composition, unlike in club and county Championships, determined by place of learning rather than place of birth resulting in new found rivals amongst former teammates and unexpected alliances amongst club and county rivals.”
Again, this year, all Sigerson fixtures will be played on campuses/local venuesas part of the sixth year of ahome-and-away agreement between all clubs. Any pairings which occurred over the last 5years will now revert to the other club’svenue. With improvements made to many of the GAA facilities in the Higher Education sector this will give clubs the opportunity to showcase their venues andwill continue to raisethe interest of the local student body in these fixtures.
With fixtures in the Electric Ireland HE GAA Championships scheduled to start on Wednesday January 16th, 2019, full details of dates, times and venues will be circulated later this week.
Fixtures, results and news updates will be available throughout the season on www.gaa.ie/higherducation
Follow all the action on the ‘GAA Higher Education’ Facebook page and on Twitter @HigherEdGAA and the hashtags: #Sigerson #Fitzgibbon #hegaa#FirstClassRivals
Round 1 – Jan 16th /20th 2019
First team named has Home Advantage
(A) DCU DE v IT Carlow
(B) QUB v Maynooth U
(C) IT Tralee v UU
(D) UCC v Athlone IT
(E) UCD v Cork IT
(F) NUIG v St Mary’s
(G) Garda College v IT Sligo
(H) Dublin IT v UL
Round 2 – Jan 23rd /24th 2019
First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.
(I) Loser of A v Loser of E
(J) Loser of B v Loser of F
(K) Loser of C v Loser of G
(L) Loser of D v Loser of H
Round 3 – Jan 30th 2019
First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.
(M) Winner of H v Winner of I
(N) Winner of G v Winner of J
(O) Winner of F v Winner of K
(P) Winner of E v Winner of L 4
Quarter Finals – Feb 6th 2019
Toss subject to Home and Away arrangement.
(Q) Winner of M v Winner of D
(R) Winner of N v Winner of C
(S) Winner of O v Winner of B
(T) Winner of P v Winner of A
Semi Finals – 16.02.19 – Mallow
Q v R
S v T
Final – 20.02.19 – TBC
4 Groups:
- 2 Groups of 3 teams, 2 groups of 4 teams.
- Top 2 teams in each group qualify for quarter finals.
Group A
- UCC 2. UL 3. NUIG 4. UCD
Group B
- LIT 2. IT Carlow 3. Trinity 4. Garda College
Group C
- WIT 2. DCU DE 3. Cork IT
Group D
- DIT 2. Mary I 3. Maynooth U
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures
Round 1 – Sunday 20th January 2019
Groups A & B
Team 2 v Team 1
Team 4 v Team 3
Group C & D
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – Weds / Thurs Jan 23rd / 24th 2019
Groups A & B
Team 1 v Team 4
Team 3 v Team 2
Group C & D
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – Weds / Thurs Jan 30th / 31st 2019
Groups A & B
Team 1 v Team 3
Team 4 v Team 2
Group C & D
Team 3 v Team 1
Quarter Finals – 06/07.02.19
Group Winners Have Home Advantage
E Winner A V Runner Up B
F Winner B V Runner Up A
G Winner C V Runner Up D
H Winner D V Runner Up C
Semi-Finals – 12.02.19
E v G
F v H
Final – 23.02.19 – WIT
Electric Ireland Trench Cup 2019
Round 1- 22.01.19 / 23.01.19
First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution
(A) Trinity v UU Coleraine
(B) Mary I v LYIT
(C) DKIT v WIT
(D) LIT v GMIT
Round 2A- 29.01.19 / 30.01.19
First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution
(E) Winner A v Winner B
(F) Winner C v Winner D
Round 2B- 29.01.19 / 30.01.19
First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution
(G) Loser A v Loser B
(H) Loser C v Loser D
Round 3- 05.02.19 / 06.02.19
First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution
(I) Loser E v Winner H
(J) Loser F v Winner G
Semi-Finals – 15.02.19 – Mallow
(K) Winner E v Winner J
(L) Winner F v Winner I
Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow
(M) Winner K v Winner L
Electric Ireland Ryan Cup 2019
2 Groups of 3
Full Fixtures to be confirmed
- Top 2 teams in each group qualify for semi-finals.
Group A
- UU 2. GMIT 3 IT Sligo
Group B
- IT Tralee 2. Athlone IT 3. QUB
Round 1 – 23rd / 24th January 2019
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – 30th / 31st January 2019
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – 6th / 7th Feb 2019
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – Friday 22.02.19 – WIT
Winner A v Runner up B
Winner B v Runner Up A
Final – 23.02.19 – WIT
Electric Ireland Corn Na Mac Léinn 2019
- BUGAA Winners & New York entries enter at the Semi Final Stage
- 4 Groups of 3
- Full Fixtures to be confirmed after the draw
- First team drawn will be team 1 in Group A, second team drawn will be team 1 in Group B and so on.
Group A
- IT Blanchardstown 2. RCSI 3. Kerry CFE
Group B
- GMIT Mayo 2. Cavan Institute 3. IT Tallaght
Group C
- GTI 2. UU Magee 3. GMIT Letterfrack
Group D
- Law School 2. Marino 3. Cadets
Round 1- 21.01.19
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – 28.01.19
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – 04.02.19
Team 3 v Team 1 1
Quarter Finals – 7th Feb 2019
First team named has home advantage (subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution)
(A) Winner A v Winner B
(B) Winner C v Winner D
Semi-Finals – 15.02.19 – Mallow
A v New York
B v BUGAA Winner
Corn na Mac Léinn Shield Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow
Loser of Semi Final v Loser of Semi Final
Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow
Winner of Semi Final v Winner of Semi Final
Electric Ireland Fergal Maher Cup 2019
- 3 Groups: 2 groups of 3, 1 group of 4
- Full Fixtures to be confirmed after the draw
Group A
- UU Coleraine 2. UU Magee 3. St Mary’s 4. LYIT
Group B
- IT Tallaght 2. Marino 3. IT Blanchardstown
Group C
- Cadets 2. MIC Thurles 3. GMT Letterfrack
Round 1 – 30th / 31st January 2019
Group A
Team 2 v Team 1
Team 4 v Team 3
Groups B & C
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – 6th / 7th Feb 2019
Group A
Team 1 v Team 4
Team 3 v Team 2
Groups B & C
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – 13th / 14th Feb 2019
Group A
Team 1 v Team 3
Team 4 v Team 2
Groups B & C
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – Friday 22.02.19 – WIT
Winner A v Winner C
Runner Up A v Winner B
Final – 23.02.19 – WIT
Electric Ireland Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais 2019
(First team named has home advantage subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution)
Group A:
1 Shannon College of Hotel Management 2. MIC Thurles 3. Carlow IFE
Group B:
- Dunboyne 2. Drogheda 3. NCI
Group C:
- Monaghan Institute 2. SWC Enniskillen 3. SWC Omagh
Group D:
- Stranmillis 2. NWRC 3. SRC
Round 1 – 16th January 2019
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – 23rd Jan 2019
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – 30th Jan 2019
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – 6th February
Winner A v Winner B
Winner C v Winner D
Final – 15th / 16th February – Mallow
Intermediate Football Championship
Round 1: Monday January 28th 2019
First team Named has Home advantage
(A) DCU DE 3 v DIT
(B) UCD v Maynooth
(C) DCU DE 2 v St Mary’s
(D) QUB v UU
(E) UCC v UL
(F) CIT v IT Carlow
(G) Athlone IT v NUIG
(H) GMIT v . IT Sligo
Quarter Final: Monday 4th of February 2019
First team Named has Home advantage
(I) Winner A v Winner B
(J) Winner C v Winner D
(K) Winner E v Winner F
(L) Winner G v Winner H
Semi Final: Friday February 15th – Mallow
(M) Winner I v Winner J
(N) Winner K v Winner L
Final: Saturday February 16th – Mallow
(O) Winner M v Winner N
Junior Football Championship
To be run by the provinces
All Ireland QF’s – March 13th, 2019
Neutral / Toss
(A) Ulster Winner v Runner Up Leinster
(B) Connacht Winner v Runner Up Munster
All Ireland Semi-Final – March 20th, 2019
Venue TBC
(C) A v Munster Winner
(D) B v Leinster Winner
All Ireland Final – March 20th, 2019
Venue TBC
(E) C v D
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 1: Tuesday January 29th 2019
First team Named has Home advantage.
(A) NUIG v GMIT
(B) DCU DE (2) v Hibernia
(C) IT Carlow v UCD
(D) UCC v WIT
(E) LIT v Mary I
Quarter Finals: Tuesday 5th of February 2019
First team Named has Home advantage
(F) Winner A v Winner B
(G) DCU DE (3) v Winner C
(H) UL v Winner D
(I) CIT v Winner E
Semi Finals: Thursday February 14th 2019
(J) Winner F v Winner G
(K) Winner H v Winner I
Final: Friday / Saturday February 22nd / 23rd – WIT
(L) Winner J v Winner K
Junior Hurling Championship
Regionalised – Munster winners play Rest of Ireland Winners in All Ireland Final
Round 1: Wednesday February 13th 2019
First team Named has Home advantage.
(A) Trinity v Athlone IT
(B) Mary I v UL
(C) CIT v LIT
Quarter Finals: Wednesday 20th of February 2019
First team Named has Home advantage
(D) Winner A v DCU DE (4)
(E) DCU DE (5) v UCD
(F) IT Tralee v Winner B
(G) UCC v Winner C
Semi Finals: Wednesday February 27th 2019
(H) Winner D v Winner E
(I) Winner F v Winner G
Final: Wednesday March 6th 2019
(J) Winner H v Winner I
Freshers 1 Football
4 Groups:
- 2 Groups of 3 teams, 2 group of 4 teams.
- Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.
Group A
- GMIT 2. NUIG 3. DIT 4. IT Sligo
Group B
- UU 2. QUB 3. CIT 4. Maynooth U
Group C
- DCU DE 2. UCC 3. IT Carlow
Group D
- UCD 2. UL 3. St Mary’s
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures
Round 1 – February 6th
Groups A & B
Team 2 v Team 1
Team 4 v Team 3
Group C & D
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 13th
Groups A & B
Team 1 v Team 4
Team 3 v Team 2
Group C & D
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – February 20th 20
Groups A & B
Team 1 v Team 3
Team 4 v Team 2
Group C & D
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – February 27th
Winner A v Winner B
Winner C v Winner D
Final – 6th March
Football Freshers 2 Championship
3 Groups:
- 3 Groups of 3 teams
- Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.
Group A
- IT Tallaght 2. WIT 3. Mary I
Group B
- IT Tralee 2. LIT 3. Trinity
Group C
- IT Blanchardstown 2. AIT 3. DKIT
Round 1 – February 14th
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 21st
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – February 28th
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Final – March 7th
Winner B v Winner C
Final – March 13th
Winner A v Winner of Semi Final
Football Freshers B
4 Groups:
- 3 Groups of 3 teams, 1 group of 4 teams.
- Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.
Group A
- DCU DE (3) 2. CIT 3. UCD 4. QUB
Group B
- NUIG 2. IT Sligo 3. DIT
Group C
- Maynooth U 2. DCU DE (2) 3. UCC
Group D
- UL 2. DKIT 3. UU
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules
Round 1 – February 7th
Group A
Team 2 v Team 1
Team 4 v Team 3
Group B, C & D
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 14th
Group A
Team 1 v Team 4
Team 3 v Team 2
Group B, C & D
Team 2 v Team 3 23
Round 3 – February 21st
Group A
Team 1 v Team 3
Team 4 v Team 2
Group B, C & D
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – 28.02.19
Winner A v Winner B
Winner C v Winner D
Final – 07.03.19 24
Football Freshers C
2 Groups:
- 2 Groups of 3 teams.
- Top teams in each group qualify for the finals.
Group A
- UCD 2. DIT 3. DCU DE (5)
Group B
- NUIG 2. UU 3. DCU DE (4)
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules
Round 1 – February 12th
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 19th
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – February 26th
Team 3 v Team 1
Final – 05.03.19 25
Fresher 1 Hurling Championship
3 Groups:
- 4 Groups of 3 teams
- Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.
Group A
- UL 2. UCD 3. IT Carlow
Group B
- Mary I 2. DCU DE 3. NUIG
Group C
- UCC 2. DIT 3. LIT
Group D
- WIT 2. CIT 3. Maynooth
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures
Round 1 – February 12th
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 19th
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – February 26th
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – March 5th
Winner A v Winner B
Winner C v Winner D
Final – March 13th 26
Freshers 2 Hurling Championship
Quarter Finals – February 18th
First Team Named Has Home Advantage subject to distance
(A) QUB v UU
(B) Trinity v IT Sligo
(C) GMIT v IT Tralee
(D) Cork ETB v AIT
Semi Finals – February 26th
(E) Winner A v Winner B
(F) Winner C v Winner D
Final – March 13th
(G) Winner E v Winner F
27
Freshers B Hurling Championship
4 Groups:
- 4 Groups of 3 teams
- Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.
Group A
- DCU DE (3) 2. DIT 3. LIT (2)
Group B
- UL 2. Mary I 3. CIT
Group C
- UCC 2. NUIG 3. WIT
Group D
- LIT (3) 2. UCD 3. DCU DE (2)
First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules
Round 1 – February 14th
Team 1 v Team 2
Round 2 – February 21st
Team 2 v Team 3
Round 3 – February 28th
Team 3 v Team 1
Semi-Finals – March 7th
Winner A v Winner B
Winner C v Winner D
Final – 14.03.19