Draws Announced For 2019 Electric Ireland Third Level Football And Hurling Championships

Comhairle Ardoideachais and Cumann Lúthchleas Gael are delighted to launch the 2019 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships. This is the second year of a three-year sponsorship commitment between Electric Ireland and the GAA of this sector and we are delighted with their continued support.

Earlier this afternoon in the GAA Museum in Croke Park, the draws for the 2019Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships were made producing some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in the New Year.

Speaking on behalf of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Uachtaráin Seán Ó hÓráin said: “We are delighted that the playing and promotion of Gaelic games is such a respected tradition throughout third level education.

“There is so much more than history behind the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups and many other tiers of keenly contested competition. The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships are a proven pathway in the development of talented players and, year after year, these games continue to produce memorable moments and signpost players to watch for future years.”

Speaking at the draws, Edel McCarthy, Group Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, said: We are delighted to support the Electric Ireland Higher Education Leagues and Championships again in 2019 and look forward to another exciting and hugely competitive season ahead. It is easy to see why the Electric Ireland Higher Education trophies are amongst the most coveted in GAA with fierce rivalry at the heart of the competitions and the level of talent on display. This season, through our First Class Rivals campaign, we will highlight the unique trait of these competitions that sees team composition, unlike in club and county Championships, determined by place of learning rather than place of birth resulting in new found rivals amongst former teammates and unexpected alliances amongst club and county rivals.”

Again, this year, all Sigerson fixtures will be played on campuses/local venuesas part of the sixth year of ahome-and-away agreement between all clubs. Any pairings which occurred over the last 5years will now revert to the other club’svenue. With improvements made to many of the GAA facilities in the Higher Education sector this will give clubs the opportunity to showcase their venues andwill continue to raisethe interest of the local student body in these fixtures.

With fixtures in the Electric Ireland HE GAA Championships scheduled to start on Wednesday January 16th, 2019, full details of dates, times and venues will be circulated later this week.

Fixtures, results and news updates will be available throughout the season on www.gaa.ie/higherducation

Round 1 – Jan 16th /20th 2019

First team named has Home Advantage

(A) DCU DE v IT Carlow

(B) QUB v Maynooth U

(C) IT Tralee v UU

(D) UCC v Athlone IT

(E) UCD v Cork IT

(F) NUIG v St Mary’s

(G) Garda College v IT Sligo

(H) Dublin IT v UL

Round 2 – Jan 23rd /24th 2019

First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.

(I) Loser of A v Loser of E

(J) Loser of B v Loser of F

(K) Loser of C v Loser of G

(L) Loser of D v Loser of H

Round 3 – Jan 30th 2019

First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.

(M) Winner of H v Winner of I

(N) Winner of G v Winner of J

(O) Winner of F v Winner of K

(P) Winner of E v Winner of L 4

Quarter Finals – Feb 6th 2019

Toss subject to Home and Away arrangement.

(Q) Winner of M v Winner of D

(R) Winner of N v Winner of C

(S) Winner of O v Winner of B

(T) Winner of P v Winner of A

Semi Finals – 16.02.19 – Mallow

Q v R

S v T

Final – 20.02.19 – TBC

4 Groups:

2 Groups of 3 teams, 2 groups of 4 teams.

Top 2 teams in each group qualify for quarter finals.

Group A

UCC 2. UL 3. NUIG 4. UCD

Group B

LIT 2. IT Carlow 3. Trinity 4. Garda College

Group C

WIT 2. DCU DE 3. Cork IT

Group D

DIT 2. Mary I 3. Maynooth U

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures

Round 1 – Sunday 20th January 2019

Groups A & B

Team 2 v Team 1

Team 4 v Team 3

Group C & D

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – Weds / Thurs Jan 23rd / 24th 2019

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 4

Team 3 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – Weds / Thurs Jan 30th / 31st 2019

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 3

Team 4 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 3 v Team 1

Quarter Finals – 06/07.02.19

Group Winners Have Home Advantage

E Winner A V Runner Up B

F Winner B V Runner Up A

G Winner C V Runner Up D

H Winner D V Runner Up C

Semi-Finals – 12.02.19

E v G

F v H

Final – 23.02.19 – WIT

Electric Ireland Trench Cup 2019

Round 1- 22.01.19 / 23.01.19

First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution

(A) Trinity v UU Coleraine

(B) Mary I v LYIT

(C) DKIT v WIT

(D) LIT v GMIT

Round 2A- 29.01.19 / 30.01.19

First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution

(E) Winner A v Winner B

(F) Winner C v Winner D

Round 2B- 29.01.19 / 30.01.19

First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution

(G) Loser A v Loser B

(H) Loser C v Loser D

Round 3- 05.02.19 / 06.02.19

First team named has Home Advantage Subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution

(I) Loser E v Winner H

(J) Loser F v Winner G

Semi-Finals – 15.02.19 – Mallow

(K) Winner E v Winner J

(L) Winner F v Winner I

Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow

(M) Winner K v Winner L

Electric Ireland Ryan Cup 2019

2 Groups of 3

Full Fixtures to be confirmed

Top 2 teams in each group qualify for semi-finals.

Group A

UU 2. GMIT 3 IT Sligo

Group B

IT Tralee 2. Athlone IT 3. QUB

Round 1 – 23rd / 24th January 2019

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – 30th / 31st January 2019

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – 6th / 7th Feb 2019

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – Friday 22.02.19 – WIT

Winner A v Runner up B

Winner B v Runner Up A

Final – 23.02.19 – WIT

Electric Ireland Corn Na Mac Léinn 2019

BUGAA Winners & New York entries enter at the Semi Final Stage

4 Groups of 3

Full Fixtures to be confirmed after the draw

First team drawn will be team 1 in Group A, second team drawn will be team 1 in Group B and so on.

Group A

IT Blanchardstown 2. RCSI 3. Kerry CFE

Group B

GMIT Mayo 2. Cavan Institute 3. IT Tallaght

Group C

GTI 2. UU Magee 3. GMIT Letterfrack

Group D

Law School 2. Marino 3. Cadets

Round 1- 21.01.19

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – 28.01.19

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – 04.02.19

Team 3 v Team 1 1

Quarter Finals – 7th Feb 2019

First team named has home advantage (subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution)

(A) Winner A v Winner B

(B) Winner C v Winner D

Semi-Finals – 15.02.19 – Mallow

A v New York

B v BUGAA Winner

Corn na Mac Léinn Shield Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow

Loser of Semi Final v Loser of Semi Final

Final – 16.02.19 – Mallow

Winner of Semi Final v Winner of Semi Final

Electric Ireland Fergal Maher Cup 2019

3 Groups: 2 groups of 3, 1 group of 4

Full Fixtures to be confirmed after the draw

Group A

UU Coleraine 2. UU Magee 3. St Mary’s 4. LYIT

Group B

IT Tallaght 2. Marino 3. IT Blanchardstown

Group C

Cadets 2. MIC Thurles 3. GMT Letterfrack

Round 1 – 30th / 31st January 2019

Group A

Team 2 v Team 1

Team 4 v Team 3

Groups B & C

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – 6th / 7th Feb 2019

Group A

Team 1 v Team 4

Team 3 v Team 2

Groups B & C

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – 13th / 14th Feb 2019

Group A

Team 1 v Team 3

Team 4 v Team 2

Groups B & C

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – Friday 22.02.19 – WIT

Winner A v Winner C

Runner Up A v Winner B

Final – 23.02.19 – WIT

Electric Ireland Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais 2019

(First team named has home advantage subject to Distance Rules stated in CA Constitution)

Group A:

1 Shannon College of Hotel Management 2. MIC Thurles 3. Carlow IFE

Group B:

Dunboyne 2. Drogheda 3. NCI

Group C:

Monaghan Institute 2. SWC Enniskillen 3. SWC Omagh

Group D:

Stranmillis 2. NWRC 3. SRC

Round 1 – 16th January 2019

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – 23rd Jan 2019

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – 30th Jan 2019

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – 6th February

Winner A v Winner B

Winner C v Winner D

Final – 15th / 16th February – Mallow

Intermediate Football Championship

Round 1: Monday January 28th 2019

First team Named has Home advantage

(A) DCU DE 3 v DIT

(B) UCD v Maynooth

(C) DCU DE 2 v St Mary’s

(D) QUB v UU

(E) UCC v UL

(F) CIT v IT Carlow

(G) Athlone IT v NUIG

(H) GMIT v . IT Sligo

Quarter Final: Monday 4th of February 2019

First team Named has Home advantage

(I) Winner A v Winner B

(J) Winner C v Winner D

(K) Winner E v Winner F

(L) Winner G v Winner H

Semi Final: Friday February 15th – Mallow

(M) Winner I v Winner J

(N) Winner K v Winner L

Final: Saturday February 16th – Mallow

(O) Winner M v Winner N

Junior Football Championship

To be run by the provinces

All Ireland QF’s – March 13th, 2019

Neutral / Toss

(A) Ulster Winner v Runner Up Leinster

(B) Connacht Winner v Runner Up Munster

All Ireland Semi-Final – March 20th, 2019

Venue TBC

(C) A v Munster Winner

(D) B v Leinster Winner

All Ireland Final – March 20th, 2019

Venue TBC

(E) C v D

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Round 1: Tuesday January 29th 2019

First team Named has Home advantage.

(A) NUIG v GMIT

(B) DCU DE (2) v Hibernia

(C) IT Carlow v UCD

(D) UCC v WIT

(E) LIT v Mary I

Quarter Finals: Tuesday 5th of February 2019

First team Named has Home advantage

(F) Winner A v Winner B

(G) DCU DE (3) v Winner C

(H) UL v Winner D

(I) CIT v Winner E

Semi Finals: Thursday February 14th 2019

(J) Winner F v Winner G

(K) Winner H v Winner I

Final: Friday / Saturday February 22nd / 23rd – WIT

(L) Winner J v Winner K

Junior Hurling Championship

Regionalised – Munster winners play Rest of Ireland Winners in All Ireland Final

Round 1: Wednesday February 13th 2019

First team Named has Home advantage.

(A) Trinity v Athlone IT

(B) Mary I v UL

(C) CIT v LIT

Quarter Finals: Wednesday 20th of February 2019

First team Named has Home advantage

(D) Winner A v DCU DE (4)

(E) DCU DE (5) v UCD

(F) IT Tralee v Winner B

(G) UCC v Winner C

Semi Finals: Wednesday February 27th 2019

(H) Winner D v Winner E

(I) Winner F v Winner G

Final: Wednesday March 6th 2019

(J) Winner H v Winner I

Freshers 1 Football

4 Groups:

2 Groups of 3 teams, 2 group of 4 teams.

Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.

Group A

GMIT 2. NUIG 3. DIT 4. IT Sligo

Group B

UU 2. QUB 3. CIT 4. Maynooth U

Group C

DCU DE 2. UCC 3. IT Carlow

Group D

UCD 2. UL 3. St Mary’s

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures

Round 1 – February 6th

Groups A & B

Team 2 v Team 1

Team 4 v Team 3

Group C & D

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 13th

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 4

Team 3 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – February 20th 20

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 3

Team 4 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – February 27th

Winner A v Winner B

Winner C v Winner D

Final – 6th March

Football Freshers 2 Championship

3 Groups:

3 Groups of 3 teams

Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.

Group A

IT Tallaght 2. WIT 3. Mary I

Group B

IT Tralee 2. LIT 3. Trinity

Group C

IT Blanchardstown 2. AIT 3. DKIT

Round 1 – February 14th

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 21st

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – February 28th

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Final – March 7th

Winner B v Winner C

Final – March 13th

Winner A v Winner of Semi Final

Football Freshers B

4 Groups:

3 Groups of 3 teams, 1 group of 4 teams.

Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.

Group A

DCU DE (3) 2. CIT 3. UCD 4. QUB

Group B

NUIG 2. IT Sligo 3. DIT

Group C

Maynooth U 2. DCU DE (2) 3. UCC

Group D

UL 2. DKIT 3. UU

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules

Round 1 – February 7th

Group A

Team 2 v Team 1

Team 4 v Team 3

Group B, C & D

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 14th

Group A

Team 1 v Team 4

Team 3 v Team 2

Group B, C & D

Team 2 v Team 3 23

Round 3 – February 21st

Group A

Team 1 v Team 3

Team 4 v Team 2

Group B, C & D

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – 28.02.19

Winner A v Winner B

Winner C v Winner D

Final – 07.03.19 24

Football Freshers C

2 Groups:

2 Groups of 3 teams.

Top teams in each group qualify for the finals.

Group A

UCD 2. DIT 3. DCU DE (5)

Group B

NUIG 2. UU 3. DCU DE (4)

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules

Round 1 – February 12th

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 19th

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – February 26th

Team 3 v Team 1

Final – 05.03.19 25

Fresher 1 Hurling Championship

3 Groups:

4 Groups of 3 teams

Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.

Group A

UL 2. UCD 3. IT Carlow

Group B

Mary I 2. DCU DE 3. NUIG

Group C

UCC 2. DIT 3. LIT

Group D

WIT 2. CIT 3. Maynooth

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures

Round 1 – February 12th

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 19th

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – February 26th

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – March 5th

Winner A v Winner B

Winner C v Winner D

Final – March 13th 26

Freshers 2 Hurling Championship

Quarter Finals – February 18th

First Team Named Has Home Advantage subject to distance

(A) QUB v UU

(B) Trinity v IT Sligo

(C) GMIT v IT Tralee

(D) Cork ETB v AIT

Semi Finals – February 26th

(E) Winner A v Winner B

(F) Winner C v Winner D

Final – March 13th

(G) Winner E v Winner F

27

Freshers B Hurling Championship

4 Groups:

4 Groups of 3 teams

Top teams in each group qualify for semi finals.

Group A

DCU DE (3) 2. DIT 3. LIT (2)

Group B

UL 2. Mary I 3. CIT

Group C

UCC 2. NUIG 3. WIT

Group D

LIT (3) 2. UCD 3. DCU DE (2)

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures subject to distance rules

Round 1 – February 14th

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – February 21st

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – February 28th

Team 3 v Team 1

Semi-Finals – March 7th

Winner A v Winner B

Winner C v Winner D

Final – 14.03.19