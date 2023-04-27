Draws and Venues For Community Games Connacht Finals Are Confirmed

The draws and venues for the Connacht Finals this Saturday have been confirmed with seven Galway teams involved.

Davitt College in Castlebar will be the headquarters for this year’s Connacht Finals with the basketball being played at Davitt College, An Sportlann and St Gerald’s College in Castlebar and the Indoor Soccer at the Foxford Sports & Leisure Centre.

In Basketball, Oranmore represents Galway in all competitions. U11 Mixed, U13 Girls and Boys and U16 Girls and Boys while Clontuskert-Kiltormer-Laurencetown will be representing the county in both indoor soccer tournaments at U13 Girls and Boys.

Other venues in use on Saturday are the Lakeside Sports & Fitness in Ballinrobe for Futsal, Table Tennis will be played at Castlebar Primary School Junior Campus and Badminton at Balla Secondary School.

Draws

Basketball U/11 Mixed – Davitt College

Prelim: Drumcliffe (Sligo) V Castlerea (Roscommon)

Semifinal 1: Oranmore (Galway) V Kilmaine (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: Ballinamore (leitrim) V Prelim Winners

Basketball U/13 Girls – Davitt College

Semifinal 1: Oranmore (Galway) V St. Feichins (Sligo)

Semifinal 2: Ballinrobe (Mayo) V

Croghan/Drumlion/Cortober (Roscommon)

Basketball U/13 Boys – St. Geralds College

Prelim: Oranmore (Galway) V

Croghan,Drumlion/Cortober (Ros)

Semifinal 1: St. Mary’s (Sligo) V Ballinamore (Leitrim)

Semifinal 2: Ballinrobe (Mayo) V Prelim Winners

Basketball U/16 Girls – An Sportlann

Prelim : Carrick-on-Shannon(Leitrim) V Bunninaddeen (Sligo)

Semifinal 1: Croghan/Drumlion/Cortober(Roscommon) V Oranmore (Galway)

Semifinal 2: Breaffy (Mayo) V Bunninaddeen (Sligo) Prelim Winners.

Basketball U/16 Boys – St. Geralds College

Semifinal 1: St. Mary’s (Sligo) V Ballinrobe (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: Castlerea (Roscommon) V Oranmore (Galway)

Indoor Soccer U/13 Girls – Foxford Sports & Leisure Centre

Semifinal 1: CKL (Galway) V Cong (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: Coolera (Sligo) V Strokestown (Roscommon)

Indoor Soccer U/13 Boys – Foxford Sports & Leisure Centre

Semifinal 1: Cliffoney/Grange (Sligo) V Breaffy (Mayo)

Semifinal 2: CKL (Galway) V Strokestown (Roscommon)

Venues for Connaught Finals Saturday 29th April

Headquarters – Davitt College, Castlebar F23 VY15

Indoor Soccer – Foxford Sports & Leisure Centre F26 ND92

Futsal – Lakeside Sports & Fitness, Ballinrobe F31 YT18

Table Tennis – Castlebar Primary School Junior Campus F23 YD79

Badminton – Balla Secondary School F23 KT65

U11 Basketball, U13 Girls Basketball – Davitt College, Castlebar F23 VY15

U16 Girls Basketball – An Sportlann, Castlebar F23 X651

U13 & U16 Boys Basketball – St Geralds College, Castlebar F23 WV66