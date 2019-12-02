Draw takes place for 2020 Top Oil Connacht Schools Cups

A repeat of last year’s Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Cup final will kick-off the 2020 edition of the tournament.



Reigning champions Garbally College and finalists CBS Roscommon have been paired together in Pool 1, and they’ll meet in the opening pool game on the week of the 13th January with Garbally having home advantage.



Summerhill College are the third team in Pool 1, while Pool 2 is made up of Marist College, Sligo Grammar and The Jes.



The draw for all six Cups took place at the Sportsground’s Heineken Clubhouse last Saturday prior to Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 game with the Southern Kings.



In the Junior A Cup Garbally also go in as reigning champions, and they’ve been paired alongside Marist College, Sligo Grammar and The Bish in Pool 1.



Pool 2 consists of The Jes, St. Muiredach’s, Summerhill College and CBS Roscommon, and those opening pool games also take place the week of the 13th January.



The finals take place in March 2020 at The Sportsground, with the Senior A, Junior A and Senior B deciders on Wednesday 11th, and the Junior B, Senior C and Junior C finals two weeks later on Wednesday 25th.



The full fixture list and pool details can be found HERE



TOP OIL 2020 CONNACHT SCHOOLS CUP DRAW



Senior A Cup

Pool 1: Garbally College, CBS Roscommon, Summerhill College

Pool 2: Marist College, Sligo Grammar, Colaiste Iognaid



Junior A Cup

Pool 1: Garbally College, Marist College, Sligo Grammar, The Bish

Pool 2: Colaiste Iognaid, St. Muiredach’s, Summerhill College, CBS Roscommon



Senior B Cup

Pool 1: The Bish, St. Paul’s Oughterard, Colaiste Einde, St. Jarlath’s College

Pool 2: Presentation Headford, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain, St Muiredach’s

Pool 3: Gort CS, Presentation Athenry, HRC Mountbellew



Junior B Cup

Pool 1: Presentation Athenry, Presentation Headford, Calasanctius Oranmore, Gallen CS

Pool 2: HRC Mountbellew, St Paul’s Oughterard, Colaiste Einde

Pool 3: St Gerald’s Castlebar, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair, Athlone CC



Senior C Cup

Pool 1: Gortnor Abbey, Sancta Maria College, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair, Roscommon CC

Pool 2: St Brigid’s Loughrea, St. Joseph’s Foxford, St Tiernan’s Crossmolina, Abbey CC

Pool 3: Athlone CC, Clifden CS, Gallen CS



Junior C Cup

Pool 1: Portumna CS, Sancta Maria College, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain

Pool 2: Colaiste Chiaran, Gortnor Abbey, Rice College

Pool 3: Abbey CC, Swinford, St Mary’s Ballygar

Pool 4: St Jarlath’s College, Clifden CS, Enniscrone

