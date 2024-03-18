Draw not enough for Galway Senior Hurlers – Post Match Reaction

Two late Evan Niland frees salvaged a draw for Galway’s senior hurlers on Saturday afternoon in Pearse Stadium against All-Ireland Champions Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League.

However, it wasn’t enough to extend their involvement in this season’s Allianz Hurling League as 14-man Limerick advanced with an unbeaten record from Division One Group B.

Full Time report from Niall Canavan.

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Niall also got the post match reaction of match analyst Cyril Farrell.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-6 (5fs), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Gavin Lee and Ronan Glennon 0-2 each, Padraic Mannion, Adrian Tuohey and David Burke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Adam English and Diarmaid Byrnes (5fs) 0-5 each, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane (2fs) 0-2 each, Shane O’Brien, David Reidy and Gearóid Hegarty 0-1 each.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, Fintan Burke, Padraic Mannion; Adrian Tuohey, Cianan Fahy, Seán Linnane; Ronan Glennon, David Burke; Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, Joseph Cooney; Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney, Evan Niland.

Subs: Brian Concannon for Lee (51), Jamie Ryan for Joseph Cooney (57), Darren Morrissey for Tuohey inj (62), Donal O’Shea for David Burke (68).

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Fergal O’Connor, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Cathal O’Neill, Declan Hannon (captain), Colin Coughlan; David Reidy, Barry Murphy; Shane O’Brien, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Adam English.

Subs: Diarmaid Byrnes for Coughlan inj (35+1), William O’Donoghue for Murphy (47), Peter Casey for Flanagan (47), Gearóid Hegarty for Gillane (58), Aaron Costello for O’Connor inj (62), Ronan Lyons for Mike Casey inj (68), Graeme Mulcahy for Reidy (68).

Referee: Thomas Walsh.