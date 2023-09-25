Draw announced for Round Two of the FAI Junior Cup

The draw for Round Two of the FAI Junior Cup has been revealed following the weekend’s games and are as follows…

FAI Junior Cup Round 2

Sunday 15th October 2023

Round 2 – Galway District League

1 Renmore AFC Vs Mervue Utd

2 Colemanstown United FC Vs Moyne Villa FC

3 Dynamo Blues F.C. Vs Knocknacarra FC

4 Tuam Celtic Vs Athenry FC

5 Galway Hibernians Vs Salthill Devon

6 Loughrea Rams FC Vs Maree/Oranmore FC

Round 2 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL

1 Ballinasloe Town AFC Vs Ballyheane A.F.C.

2 Cloonfad United Vs Moore Utd FC

3 CP Ajax FC Vs Strand Celtic FC

4 Iorras Aonthaithe Vs Cartron Utd

5 Carbury FC Vs Castlebar Town FC or MCR FC

6 Manulla FC Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd

7 Ballinrobe Town AFC Vs Westport United FC

8 Castlebar Celtic Vs Conn Rangers