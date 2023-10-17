17 October 2023
Draw announced for Round Three of the FAI Junior Cup
The draw has been announced this afternoon for the Third Round of the FAI Junior Cup with the games scheduled for the weekend of the 5th of November.
The winners of these games will go into the National Draw for Round Four.
In the Galway District League Section, Athenry will be at home to Maree/Oranmore, Salthill Devon make the journey across the city to take on Mervue United and Colemanstown will be at home to Knocknacarra.
In the Mayo/Roscommon/Sligo-Leitrim section, Ballinasloe Town has been drawn away to Strand Celtic from Sligo, former winners Westport United are at home to Cartron United, Moore United is at home to Manulla and Castlebar Celtic is at home to Carbury.
Round 3 – Galway District League
Athenry FC V Maree/Oranmore FC
Mervue Utd V Salthill Devon FC
Colemanstown United V Knocknacarra FC
Round 3 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL
Strand Celtic V Ballinasloe Town
Westport United V Cartron United
Moore United V Manulla FC
Castlebar Celtic V Carbury FC