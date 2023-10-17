Draw announced for Round Three of the FAI Junior Cup

Share story:

The draw has been announced this afternoon for the Third Round of the FAI Junior Cup with the games scheduled for the weekend of the 5th of November.

The winners of these games will go into the National Draw for Round Four.

In the Galway District League Section, Athenry will be at home to Maree/Oranmore, Salthill Devon make the journey across the city to take on Mervue United and Colemanstown will be at home to Knocknacarra.

In the Mayo/Roscommon/Sligo-Leitrim section, Ballinasloe Town has been drawn away to Strand Celtic from Sligo, former winners Westport United are at home to Cartron United, Moore United is at home to Manulla and Castlebar Celtic is at home to Carbury.

Round 3 – Galway District League

Athenry FC V Maree/Oranmore FC

Mervue Utd V Salthill Devon FC

Colemanstown United V Knocknacarra FC

Round 3 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL

Strand Celtic V Ballinasloe Town

Westport United V Cartron United

Moore United V Manulla FC

Castlebar Celtic V Carbury FC