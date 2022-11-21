Draw announced for Round Three of the Connacht Junior Cup

The draw has been announced for Round Three of the Connacht Junior Cup in Soccer with all games scheduled for Sunday the 15th of January.

This is the stage where all the top division teams in Galway, Mayo, Sligo/Leitrim and Roscommon join the winners of Round Two.

The draw in full is…

Ballyglass FC Vs Arrow Harps

Gort United Vs Moylough ’79 FC

Skyvalley Rovers Vs Cartron Utd

Straide & Foxford Utd Vs St Johns FC

Mervue Utd B Vs CP Ajax

MCR FC Vs Moore United

St Bernards FC Vs Ballina Town

Shiven Rovers Vs Mervue Utd A

Cloonfad Utd Vs Colemanstown United

Castlebar Celtic Vs Tuam Celtic

Colga FC A Vs St Patricks FC

Cregmore/Claregalway B Vs Cois Fharraige

St John’s Athletic Vs Manulla FC

Moyne Villa Vs Carbury FC

Corrib Celtic Vs Loughrea Rams A

Manorhamilton Rangers Vs Dynamo Blues

Renmore A Vs Bearna Na Forbacha

Athenry FC A Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Boyle Celtic Vs Maree/Oranmore A

Westport Utd A Vs Salthill Devon A

Galway Hibernians Vs Athenry FC C

Castlerea Celtic Vs Strand Celtic

Ballisodare United Vs Claremorris FC

West United Vs Coolaney United

Westport Utd B Vs Cregmore/Claregalway A

Colga FC B Vs Ballyhaunis Town

Real Tubber FC Vs Ballinasloe Town

Merlin Woods/Medtronic Vs Corrib Rangers

Aughanagh Celtic Vs Cliffoney Celtic

NUIG Vs Ballyheane FC

Calry Bohs Vs Galway Bohemians

Oughterard FC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC