Draw announced for Round Three of the Connacht Junior Cup

The draw has been announced for Round Three of the Connacht Junior Cup in Soccer with all games scheduled for Sunday the 15th of January.
This is the stage where all the top division teams in Galway, Mayo, Sligo/Leitrim and Roscommon join the winners of Round Two.
The draw in full is…
Ballyglass FC Vs Arrow Harps
Gort United Vs Moylough ’79 FC
Skyvalley Rovers Vs Cartron Utd
Straide & Foxford Utd Vs St Johns FC
Mervue Utd B Vs CP Ajax
MCR FC Vs Moore United
St Bernards FC Vs Ballina Town
Shiven Rovers Vs Mervue Utd A
Cloonfad Utd Vs Colemanstown United
Castlebar Celtic Vs Tuam Celtic
Colga FC A Vs St Patricks FC
Cregmore/Claregalway B Vs Cois Fharraige
St John’s Athletic Vs Manulla FC
Moyne Villa Vs Carbury FC
Corrib Celtic Vs Loughrea Rams A
Manorhamilton Rangers Vs Dynamo Blues
Renmore A Vs Bearna Na Forbacha
Athenry FC A Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Boyle Celtic Vs Maree/Oranmore A
Westport Utd A Vs Salthill Devon A
Galway Hibernians Vs Athenry FC C
Castlerea Celtic Vs Strand Celtic
Ballisodare United Vs Claremorris FC
West United Vs Coolaney United
Westport Utd B Vs Cregmore/Claregalway A
Colga FC B Vs Ballyhaunis Town
Real Tubber FC Vs Ballinasloe Town
Merlin Woods/Medtronic Vs Corrib Rangers
Aughanagh Celtic Vs Cliffoney Celtic
NUIG Vs Ballyheane FC
Calry Bohs Vs Galway Bohemians
Oughterard FC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC