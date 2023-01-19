Draw announced for Round Four of Connacht FA Junior Cup

The draw has been announced for the fourth round of the Connacht Junior Cup and round two of the Connacht Junior Shield.

In the Junior Cup, Cois Fhairraige will be at home to either St Bernards or Ballina Town, Oughterard will be at home to Cartron United, Maree/Oranmore A are away to Manulla, West United are away to CP Ajax, Merlin Woods/Medtronic or Corrib Rangers will be away to Westport United B, Athenry are away to Ballinasloe Town, Moylough 79 head to Aughanagh Celtic, Colga are away to Manorhamilton Rangers, University of Galway are at home to St Johns, Mervue United are away to Corrib Celtic, Renmore or Bearna Na Forbacha will be at home to Castlerea Celtic, Salthill Devon are at home to Carbury, Colga B are at home to Claremorris and Galway Hibs or Athenry will be at home to Castlebar Celtic.

In The Connacht Junior Shield, the round two draw sees Maree/Oranmore B away to Cam Celtic, Athenry B away to Swinford, Knocknacarra at home to Kinvara United, Salthill Devon B away to Ballymoe, Loughrea Rams away to Benbulben and West Coast United at home to Crossmolina.

Games to be played the weekend of February 5th.

Connacht Junior Cup Round Four

Cois Fharraige Vs St Bernard’s FC or Ballina Town

Oughterard FC Vs Cartron Utd

Manulla FC Vs Maree/Oranmore A

CP Ajax Vs West United

Westport Utd B Vs Merlin Woods/Medtronic or Corrib Rangers

Ballinasloe Town Vs Athenry FC A

Aughanagh Celtic Vs Moylough ’79 FC

Calry Bohs Vs Arrow Harps

Manorhamilton Rangers Vs Colga FC A

NUIG Vs St Johns FC

Corrib Celtic Vs Mervue Utd A

MCR FC Vs Cloonfad Utd

Renmore A or Bearna Na Forbacha Vs Castlerea Celtic

Salthill Devon A Vs Carbury FC

Colga FC B Vs Claremorris FC

Galway Hibernians or Athenry FC C Vs Castlebar Celtic

Connacht Junior Shield Round Two

Cam Celtic Vs Maree Oranmore B

Swinford Vs Athenry FC B

Knocknacarra FC Vs Kinvara United

Ballymoe FC Vs Salthill Devon B

Ballymote Celtic Vs Castlebar Celtic B

Conn Rangers Vs Ballinagare Manor United

Benbulben FC Vs Loughrea Rams B

West Coast United Vs Crossmolina

All games are decided on the day, if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on Penalties apply.

Any club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the Competition and disciplinary action will follow.