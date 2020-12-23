Dr Paul Rea To Replace Dr Pau Mota As FIA Head Of Medical And Rescue

print

After 20 years working across all areas of Irish motorsport, Dr. Paul Rea will take up the position of FIA Head of Medical and Rescue in February 2021. An experienced Doctor with a special interest in musculoskeletal injury, motorsport medicine, medical devices and occupational medicine, Paul is Senior Associate GP Partner with Centric Health based in Dublin.

Paul is a sitting member of the Motorsport Ireland Medical Sub Commission and previously served on the Motorsport Ireland Safety Advisory Group. Over the years he has been heavily involved in motorsport rescue training and delivering medical briefings to rescue crews. Paul is also an experienced Chief Medical Officer having fulfilled the role on many rally events across the island of Ireland and he was recently instrumental in creating the Motorsport Ireland Return to Sport document in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Paul’s appointment, Motorsport Ireland President John Naylor said; “Irish motorsport prides itself on its safety record and safety standards, and over the last 20 years, Dr. Paul Rea has contributed directly to this. It’s a huge honour for Paul and indeed Irish motorsport for him to be appointed FIA Head of Medical and Rescue, and we wish him every success in the role.”