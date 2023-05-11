Down Memory Lane…The Last Time Connacht Played In A Pro12/URC Semi-Final

Connacht face The Stormers in the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final on saturday afternoon at Cape Town Stadium looking to repeat a famous day in 2016 when they qualified for their first (and only) final in this Competition.
A week after beating Glasgow Warriors, they had to do the same again to book their place in the Pro12 Final against Leinster and in front of a packed Sportsground they did exactly that winning 16-11.
As we look forward to Saturday, let’s look back to that sunny day in May in the company of John Mulligan, Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.
A Day that Connacht fans will NEVER Forget.
The Teams
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. AJ MacGinty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Ronan Loughney
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Aly Muldowney
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Jake Heenan
8. John Muldoon (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. JP Cooney
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Andrew Browne
20. Sean O’Brien
21. John Cooney
22. Shane O’Leary
23. Peter Robb
Glasgow Warriors
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Mark Bennett
12. Peter Horne
11. Sean Lamont
10. Finn Russell
9. Henry Pyrgos
1. Gordon Reid
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Leone Nakarawa
5. Jonny Gray (captain)
6. Ryan Wilson
7. Simone Favaro
8. Josh Strauss
Replacements:
16. Pat MacArthur
17. Ryan Grant
18. D’arcy Rae
19. Tim Swinson
20. Adam Ashe
21. Grayson Hart
22. Duncan Weir
23. Taqele Naiyaravoro