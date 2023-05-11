Down Memory Lane…The Last Time Connacht Played In A Pro12/URC Semi-Final

Connacht face The Stormers in the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final on saturday afternoon at Cape Town Stadium looking to repeat a famous day in 2016 when they qualified for their first (and only) final in this Competition.

A week after beating Glasgow Warriors, they had to do the same again to book their place in the Pro12 Final against Leinster and in front of a packed Sportsground they did exactly that winning 16-11.

As we look forward to Saturday, let’s look back to that sunny day in May in the company of John Mulligan, Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

A Day that Connacht fans will NEVER Forget.

The Teams

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. AJ MacGinty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Ronan Loughney

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Aly Muldowney

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Jake Heenan

8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. JP Cooney

18. Rodney Ah You

19. Andrew Browne

20. Sean O’Brien

21. John Cooney

22. Shane O’Leary

23. Peter Robb

Glasgow Warriors

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Mark Bennett

12. Peter Horne

11. Sean Lamont

10. Finn Russell

9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Gordon Reid

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Leone Nakarawa

5. Jonny Gray (captain)

6. Ryan Wilson

7. Simone Favaro

8. Josh Strauss

Replacements:

16. Pat MacArthur

17. Ryan Grant

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Tim Swinson

20. Adam Ashe

21. Grayson Hart

22. Duncan Weir

23. Taqele Naiyaravoro