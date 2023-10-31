Double success for Irish Rugby League underage sides over Scotland

Share story:

There were double celebrations for Ireland U16 and U19 Rugby League sides on Saturday last, as both ‘pathway’ teams registered victories over Scotland in their final international games of the year. Both matches were played in Morton Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon and there was plenty of Galway interest with John Reynolds from Galway Tribesmen featuring in the U16 squad and Kyle Barrett (pictured) from Loughrea winning his third cap with the U19s. In the opening game, the Irish U16s dominated throughout and won comfortably 66-14, while the U19s relied on a last-minute Lewis Wing try to secure a 22-18 victory.