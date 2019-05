Galway-based Norman Lee enjoyed a Ballinrobe double last night when Oskar High justified favouritism in the McHale.net Handicap Hurdle. Lee had watched Sole Pretender land the 50 grand handicap hurdle on the card half an hour earlier. Oskar High, owned by the Dunmore based Addergoole Syndicate, went for home after the second-last in this three mile one test and held on to win at 5/2. George McDonagh reports .. .

George also spoke to Norman Lee about his first double success…