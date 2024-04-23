Double hat-trick heroics for Pres Athenry

Presentation College, Athenry 6-1 Carndonagh Community School

Abbie Duffy (8, 43, 50),

Amira Bouhlel McNamara (17, 19, 40) Maeve Doherty (26)

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY put in a star studded performance to dispatch Ulster Champions Carndonagh Community School in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo this afternoon (Tuesday, April 23).

The Connacht stars had Under 15 Schools International Abbie DUFFY complete a hat-trick as well as the talented Amira BOUHLEL McNAMARA in a comprehensive performance for Patrick Conroy’s side.

Duffy rounded the keeper and slotted home her first of the afternoon eight minutes in.

While three minutes later Anna Jordan saw her free kick rattle the crossbar.

The impressive Orla Ward nearly grabbed the equaliser for Carn mid-way through the first half as a shot to nothing narrowly missed the far post.

However, Amira Bouhlel McNamara doubled the Athenry tally with 17 minutes on the clock. She added a second two minutes later.

Carndonagh were playing some nice football in spells and were rewarded four minutes before the break as Maeve Doherty converted to make it 1-3 at the interval.

The next goal was crucial and the in-form Bouhlel McNamara pressed home for her hat-trick ten minutes into the restart to take the tie from Carndonagh.

A fifth was added three minutes later as Abbie Duffy scored from a set piece.

Duffy notched up her own hat-trick ten minutes from time to make it 6-1.

Presentation College will await the winners of the other semi-final which sees newbies Kingswood Community College, Dublin entertain Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig in the RSC, Waterford on Thursday at 1pm.

The National Cup decider is down for contention on Wednesday, May 8, KO 1pm.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Jane Brennan, Cadhla Fox, Saoirse Counihan, Aoibhín Hannon, Brooke Corcoran, Anna Jordan ©, Isabel Furey, Abbie Duffy, Amira Bouhlel McNamara, Sinéad Feeney, Tegan Kilkenny

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Lily Mae Feeney, Sophie Murray, Abby Gilmartin, Ailbhe Mannion, Gemma Cloonan, Áine Duffy, Lauren Kearney

TEACHERS | Patrick Conroy, Lucy Smith, Dom Coll

CARNDONAGH COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Imogen McCallion, Eimear Doherty, Holly Fallon, Zara Devlin, Saoirse Monagle, Áine McLaughlin ©, Keeva Conaghan, Niamh Lafferty, Maeve Doherty, Orla Wards, Ella McLaughlin

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Chloe Quinn, Ava McGonagle, Crea McLaughlin, Cadhla O’Donnell, Clara Kelly, Caitlin McGilloway, Shauna Doherty

TEACHER | Fergal Buchanan COACH | Damian Duffy

MATCH OFFICIAL | Elliot McGarry (Sligo)