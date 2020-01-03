Double Blow for Galway Footballers

New Galway manager Padraic Joyce will have to make do without midfielders Ciaran Duggan and Peter Cooke for the 2020 season, it appears.

Annaghdown midfielder Duggan, who burst on to the senior inter county scene in 2018 when he made his championship debut against Mayo, has suffered a recurrence of the knee injury which saw him miss all of last year’s championship.

He had played in all seven of Galway’s Division 1 league games in 2019 until coming off injured at half time in the final round defeat to Tyrone in Omagh.

Meanwhile, Moycullen clubman Cooke, who was his county’s top scorer from play in last year’s All-Ireland SFC defeat to close rivals Mayo, has departed to the United States for work reasons.

Padraig Joyce’s first competitive game in charge of Galway will be the opening round of the FBD League on Sunday week, January 12 in Castlebar against Mayo.