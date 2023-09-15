Double All-Ireland golf success for Bearna and Portumna ladies

There was double success for Galway at the AIG All-Ireland finals, as Bearna ladies retained their title with a 2-1 win over Dromoland in the Junior Foursomes final, while Portumna ladies (pictured) defeated Corrstown from Dublin 3-2 to win the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Bearna ladies were always in command in the bottom two matches of their final against Clare side Dromoland, with Ailis McDermott & Caroline Kenny Codyre winning 4&2, and Elizabeth Neville & Nuala Timoney also winning 4&2. Bearna’s opening pairing of Michelle Keenan & Siobhan Smyth were beaten, but the result was largely irrelevant given the dominance of the other two pairings and yet another ladies national title is coming west!

For Portumna, it was much more dramatic as Monica Cormican and Mary McDonagh both won their singles matches, while Sheila Noone and Lily Sullivan were beaten, meaning it all came down to the fifth and final match involving Ena Moran to decide the destiny of the All-Ireland title. Showing incredible resolve, Ena turned her match around by coming from 1 down after 16 holes to win both the 17th and 18th and claim a famous victory for the East Galway club.