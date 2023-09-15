Galway Bay FM

15 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Double All-Ireland golf success for Bearna and Portumna ladies

Share story:
Double All-Ireland golf success for Bearna and Portumna ladies

There was double success for Galway at the AIG All-Ireland finals, as Bearna ladies retained their title with a 2-1 win over Dromoland in the Junior Foursomes final, while Portumna ladies (pictured)  defeated Corrstown from Dublin 3-2 to win the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Bearna ladies were always in command in the bottom two matches of their final against Clare side Dromoland, with Ailis McDermott & Caroline Kenny Codyre winning 4&2, and Elizabeth Neville & Nuala Timoney also winning 4&2. Bearna’s opening pairing of Michelle Keenan & Siobhan Smyth were beaten, but the result was largely irrelevant given the dominance of the other two pairings and yet another ladies national title is coming west!

For Portumna, it was much more dramatic as Monica Cormican and Mary McDonagh both won their singles matches, while Sheila Noone and Lily Sullivan were beaten, meaning it all came down to the fifth and final match involving Ena Moran to decide the destiny of the All-Ireland title. Showing incredible resolve, Ena turned her match around by coming from 1 down after 16 holes to win both the 17th and 18th and claim a famous victory for the East Galway club.

 

Share story:

Clubs limber up for Flogas Mixed Foursomes

By Valerie Clancy   Co Tipperary Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Captain, Tony Corcoran, is hoping that his team can claim the club’s first green pennant...

Galway United vs Dundalk (FAI Cup Quarter-Final Preview with John Caulfield)

Tickets are selling out for Friday’s (15th September) FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk as Galway United seek a first final four appearance sinc...

Portumna's Damien Coleman Named Ireland Manager for 2023 Hurling/Shinty International

former Connacht Hurling Director Damien Coleman to manage Ireland The GAA has announced the return of the Shinty/ Hurling International Exhibition match, ...

Four Galway Clubs on Road to Dublin for 2023 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day!

Monivea/Abbey, Naomh Mhuire Oranmore, Glinsk and St. Fursey’s among 138 clubs The scene is set for the biggest and best ever Gaelic4Mothers&Othe...