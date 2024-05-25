Dominant Galway advance in All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship

Galway’s minor hurlers put in a dominant display by beating Waterford by 2-16 to 1-6 in Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Galway goals came from Brian Callanan and Cillian Roche with Mark Hartley scoring Waterford’s major.

It also means that Galway will play in the All-Ireland Quarter Final next weekend.

Here is the commentary of the game as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Niall Canavan and Gordon Duane.

Gordon Duane gives the Full Time report.

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Kenneth Burke.

Scorers for Galway: Brian Callanan 1-7 (7fs), Cillian Roche 1-2, Ciarán Leen 0-2, Jonah Donnellan (65), Eoghan Mulleady, Jamie Ryan, Ronan Cahalan, and Harry Holmes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Mark Hartley 1-1, Ben Cummins 0-3 (3fs), Jack Power, Cormac Spain 0-1 each.

Galway: Seán Kelly; Cathal Maloney, Dara Burke, Gavin Maher; Robert Burke, Jonah Donnellean, Rhys O’Connor; Ronan Murphy, Seán Moran; Eoghan Mulleady, Ciarán Leen, Jamie Ryan; Dara Zimmerer, Brian Callanan, Cillian Roche.

Subs: Brendan Fox for Maher (19, inj), Harry Holmes for Zimmerer (42), Stephen Keane for Mulleady (52), Ronan Cahalan for Ryan (56), Louis Keary for R Burke (58).

Waterford: Billy Murphy; Alex Furlong, Fiacra Cooney, Aaron Coughlan; Conor Power, Joe McDonnell, Ollie Fives; Tommy Kennedy, Rory Jacob; Gearóid O’Shea, Jack Power, Eoin Burke; Mark Hartley, Shane Power, Caoillin Reville.

Subs: Cormac Spain for Reville (30+1), Ben Cummins for O’Shea (30+1), Jamie Shanahan for Burke (46), Pierce Quann for Furlong (52), Thomas Skehan for Hartley (60+2).

Referee: Éamonn Furlong (Wexford).