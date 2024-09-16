Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

DLR Waves Vs Galway United – Report and Reaction

Galway United Women had yet another dominant win, scoring 4 goals and keeping a clean sheet in the progress against the Dublin side DLR Waves. Jamie Erickson netted the opener in the 9th minute, and less than 2 minutes later the lead was doubled through Amanda Smith. United followed the rule of three when Emily Kavanagh struck in the 15th minute, making it an early flurry of action that DLR Waves could not counter. The only other bit of action came in the second half when Waves defender Isobel Finnegan’s error contributed an own goal, making the final score DLR Waves 0 – 4 Galway United.

The win also earned United the top spot in the league on goal difference prior to Athlone Town’s win against Treaty United later that evening.

It still gives United a chance to win the league, with the top-3 only separated by two points. The table as it stands is as follows:

  1. Athlone Town AFC  PLD 16 PTS 40 GD 22
  2. Galway United FC    PLD 17 PTS 38 GD 28
  3. Shelbourne FC          PLD 17 PTS 38 GD 25

We got reaction from goal-scorer, Emily Kavanagh and Galway United manager, Phil Trill.

 

 

