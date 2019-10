Discussions on the selection of the next Galway football and hurling managers continue this week. After last weekend’s nomination deadline the four candidates for the football job are long time favourite Padraig Joyce, Alan Flynn, Liam Kearns and Matt Duggan while outgoing hurling selectors Noel Larkin and Frannie Forde and former Galway U20 manager Tony Ward are in the running to succeed Micheal Donoghue.

