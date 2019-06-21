Disappointment for Ronan Mullarney at Amateur Championship

There was disappointment for Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who went down 3&1 to Benjamin Jones of England in the
Following wins over Mason Anderson (USA), Jake Bolton (England) and Ludvig Adberg (Swe), Ronan faced Matty Lamb of England in round four with a place in the quarter final at stake. In a tense match that ebbed and flowed throughout, Mullarney won the match by one hole after a dramatic 17th that saw the match swing in his favour.
This led to a quarter final date with Jones and again the match was tonight before Jones won the 12th and 13th to go two up. Mullarney responded with a monster birdie on 15 but Jones kept his nerve to birdie 16 to take the match following Mullarney’s concession of the 17th.