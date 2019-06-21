Disappointment for Ronan Mullarney at Amateur Championship

There was disappointment for Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who went down 3&1 to Benjamin Jones of England in the quarter finals of the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock.

Following wins over Mason Anderson (USA), Jake Bolton (England) and Ludvig Adberg (Swe), Ronan faced Matty Lamb of England in round four with a place in the quarter final at stake. In a tense match that ebbed and flowed throughout, Mullarney won the match by one hole after a dramatic 17th that saw the match swing in his favour.

This led to a quarter final date with Jones and again the match was tonight before Jones won the 12th and 13th to go two up. Mullarney responded with a monster birdie on 15 but Jones kept his nerve to birdie 16 to take the match following Mullarney’s concession of the 17th.