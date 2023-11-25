Galway Bay FM

25 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

Share story:
Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

There was disappointment for both Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in their Connacht Finals this afternoon…

Monivea/Abbey were beaten by Castlerea St Kevin’s in the Connacht Intermediate Football Final in Tuam Stadium with the Roscommon Champions winning by 2-4 to 0-8.

Meanwhile, Ballinasloe were beaten by Easkey in the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final by 1-18 to 2-12.

Elsewhere, Killannin are the County U19 Football Champions after beating Corofin by 0-15 to 3-3.

Share story:

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls with a 3pm ...

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v ...

Connacht v Bulls Preview

William Davies looks ahead to this afternoon’s meeting of Connacht and The Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. Galway Bay FM’s Live Rugby ...

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals. This afternoon, Monivea/Abb...