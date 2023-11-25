Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

There was disappointment for both Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in their Connacht Finals this afternoon…

Monivea/Abbey were beaten by Castlerea St Kevin’s in the Connacht Intermediate Football Final in Tuam Stadium with the Roscommon Champions winning by 2-4 to 0-8.

Meanwhile, Ballinasloe were beaten by Easkey in the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final by 1-18 to 2-12.

Elsewhere, Killannin are the County U19 Football Champions after beating Corofin by 0-15 to 3-3.