Galway United are bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 3-0 defeat to Shelbourne in Tolka Park last night.

A Ryan Brennan goal early in the second half put Shelbourne ahead against Alan Murphy’s side, who lost two players in the space of four minutes shortly afterwards. Dara Costello was dismissed for dissent in the 63rd minute, before Stephen Walsh was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Aidan Friel.

The home side rounded off their victory with late goals from Ciaran Kilduff and Oscar Brennan.